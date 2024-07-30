French Word of the Day: Une bêtise

Advertisement

Why do I need to know bêtise?

Because if you made a little mistake, this might be a good word for owning up to it.

What does it mean?

Une bêtise - roughly pronounced oon beh-teez - basically means a mistake. In English you might call this ‘goof’, as it is usually a bit light-hearted and is generally reserved for mistakes that aren't really all that serious.

The word is frequently used when interacting with children and it can be found in other popular expressions, such as faire des bêtises, which means to mess around or get into mischief.

A harsher version of this expression might be faire une connerie, which means to do something bloody stupid or to screw up.

You might use the term bêtise if you want to apologise for a small error. For instance, if you made a spelling mistake you might say Ah, j'ai fait une bêtise ! Il devrait y avoir un ‘E’ au lieu d'un ‘A’ (Oh I messed up! It should be an E instead of an A)

Perhaps you were speaking with a friend, and you cannot remember their birthday. You could say Je ne veux pas dire une bêtise, mais c'était votre anniversaire la semaine dernière, n'est-ce pas ? (I don’t want to make a mistake, but it was your birthday last week, right?)

The more formal phrase for making a mistake is to faire une erreur - and this is also what you would use if your mistake was more serious. Let's say you're the person whose CrowdStrike software update caused computers to crash all over the globe - that would be an erreur, rather than a bêtise.

Use it like this

Oups, j'ai fait une bêtise dans l'email. - Oops, I made a mistake in the email.

Arrête de faire des bêtises. Il faut finir tes devoirs maintenant. - Stop messing about. We have to finish your homework now.