Corrections website opens for 2024 French tax declarations

The French tax office has announced that the 2024 online corrections service (service de rectification en ligne) opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

It will remain open until December 4th and allows people to make corrections on their annual tax declarations.

Since 2018, when the French won the legal 'right to make a mistake', declarations can be corrected without the risk of attracting a penalty or fine, and these corrections can now be made online.

Who can use it?

The online platform is open to people who have an account at the impots.gouv.fr site and who do their annual income tax declaration online.

It can be used by either French residents or non-residents who are liable for taxes in France.

In order to use it, log in to your account at impots.gouv.fr and click Accéder à la correction en ligne.

Once you have made your changes, submit the new declaration and you will then be sent an amended tax bill, calculated according to the changes that you made.

What can you use it for?

The service is to correct the annual income tax declaration (déclaration des revenus) which were due in either May or June, depending where in France you live.

The corrections service now opening is for declarations done earlier this year, which cover income from 2023.

You can correct any of the information that you provided on the form - the most common corrections are either adding extra income that you forgot to declare, claiming tax breaks or credits that you did not realise you were entitled to, or altering personal details that you had forgotten to update (eg a change in relationship status or new bank details).

What can you not use it for?

The most common mistake for foreigners in France is simply not filing the income tax declaration in the first place, due to not realising that virtually everyone who lives in France must complete this annual task. Non-residents may also need to complete the declaration if they have income in France, including income for renting out a holiday home or second home.

If you have failed to file the declaration in time, this cannot be corrected on the portal - which allows you only to alter declarations that are already filed. If you realise that you should have filed but haven't, you can find the next steps HERE.

The correction service also cannot be used for property tax declarations - the déclaration d'occupation or déclaration des biens immobiliers. The deadline to have filed this year has also already passed - if you should have declared but didn't, you will need to visit or call your local tax office.

The service is also intended to correct errors that you have made - if you think the tax office has made a mistake in calculating your bill, you will need to contact your local tax office directly either in person, by phone or online - full details here.

If you need extra paperwork from the tax office (such as the P237 bordereau de situation fiscale required if you are applying for French citizenship) you can request this online through the messaging portal of the impots.gouv.fr site).