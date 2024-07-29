Olympics visitors: How to deal with a heatwave in Paris

Advertisement

After an opening ceremony marked by pouring rain, temperatures are rising in Paris and on Tuesday forecasters say that the French capital and its inner suburbs will see temperatures reaching 35C and remaining hot - around 22C - at night.

As such, the city has been placed on a 'yellow' heatwave warning. In southern France, 39 départements have been placed on an 'orange' heatwave alert, with temperatures expected to get up to 40C in some places.

Most of the Olympics events will take place in and around the capital, and as heatwaves have become more common and dangerous in France, organisers took this into account when planning.

There are over 700 water fountains around the city that were specifically installed for the event. Meanwhile, for athletes, medical tents have been set up at 'at risk' sites, with cooling tools such as ice baths and cooling jackets.

Athletes were also given a 'Beat the Heat' guide prior to the Games,.

For spectators and visitors, here are some of the important things you should be aware of as temperatures rise;

How to check and understand weather alerts

First, you should understand the different levels of alerts.

French government heatwave alert table. Credit: Santé Publique France

Peak heat (yellow weather alert) - this is an short period of intense heat (usually just one to two days) that can present a risk for vulnerable people, particularly people working in hot spaces or engaging in physical activity. In French, this is called le pic de chaleur (vigilance météo jaune).

Persistent heat (yellow weather alert) - this occurs when high temperatures (above 30C during the day and higher than 21C at night) persist over three days. This constitutes a health risk for vulnerable populations. In French, this is called l’épisode persistant de chaleur (vigilance météo jaune).

Heatwave (orange weather alert) - this refers to a period of intense heat lasting three consecutive days and nights, likely to pose a health risk, particularly for vulnerable or excessively exposed populations. If there is an orange heatwave alert sent out, then local authorities will enact heatwave plans to protect vulnerable populations and to open up cooling spaces. In French, this is called la canicule (vigilance météo orange).

Advertisement

Extreme heatwave (red weather alert) - this refers to an exceptional heatwave, which stands out in terms of duration, intensity and geographical scope, with strong impacts not only on health (for all types of population), but also on society (collateral effects, particularly in terms of business continuity). This level of heatwave alert may involve sporting or cultural events being delayed. In French this is called la canicule extrême (vigilance météo rouge).

To check whether there are any weather alerts in place, you can log onto the website Météo France. The 'Vigilance' map is updated twice a day at 6am and 4pm. You can find the link here.

The Olympics website is also offering live updates daily for spectators. They will give recommendations based on the weather, as well as any changes to events. Follow this link.

Advertisement

Heatwave recommendations

Each year, French health authorities issue recommendations to stay safe during a heatwave. Air-conditioning is not very common in France. As such, there are several important steps the government advises, including;

Drinking water regularly

Dampening your body and fanning yourself

Eating enough each day

Avoiding physical exertion

Avoiding drinking alcohol

Keeping your home cool by closing the shutters during the day and airing it at night if the temperatures have fallen below daytime temperatures.

Spending time in a cool place (cinema, library, supermarket, etc.)

Keeping in regular contact with loved ones

READ MORE: Eat balanced meals and shut the shutters - French government advice for staying cool in a heatwave

What about transportation?

The Paris public transport network has activated its heatwave plan.

"We are ready to tackle this heatwave head on. We have anticipated it," Valérie Pécresse, the head of the Paris regional transport body, Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) told the French press on Monday.

The SNCF and RATP services have 2.5 million water cartons to be distributed on non-air-conditioned Metro and train lines in the region.

Pécresse added that 94 transport stations had been equipped with water fountains, 34 of those being stations that directly serve Games venues.

Advertisement

The IDFM has also set up dedicated 'travel zones' to assist spectators and give them shaded or misty areas while waiting. Fans, hats and water bottles will also be distributed near fan zones and 'travel zones'.

READ MORE: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are hotter than hell?

How to see the government heatwave (canicule) plan

In Paris, you can find the dedicated heatwave page here. It includes an interactive map with approximately 1,400 'cool spots' (Carte des îlots de fraîcheur à Paris) across the city.

These include parks and gardens that can remain open 24 hours a day, subject to heat conditions, as well as 30 swimming pools across the city and over 110 shaded green spaces. There are also mist-spraying machines across the city called brumisateurs.

The city also have another interactive map to find water fountains and filling stations.

Advertisement

What can you bring into Olympics venues?

You can find the full list of prohibited items on the Olympics ticketing website.

You can bring in an umbrella, as long as it is a small, foldable one (not with a pointy tip). Metal and plastic water bottles are allowed, as long as they don't exceed 75 cl in size. Glass bottles are not permitted.

You can also bring sunscreen in with you, both in spray and cream form.

Olympics organisers recommend that you use the Paris 2024 Olympic Games app to look at the venue's interactive map beforehand. You should also "wear appropriate clothing that corresponds to the daily weather forecast (wide-brimmed hat, sun cream, sunglasses, mini sun umbrella, etc".

There will be water fountains on site to refill your bottle.

These are the general rules. Be sure to double check the spectator guide for the venue you want to visit beforehand - for example, the Marseille stadium does not permit water bottles.

You will also want to see whether you will be in a shady area, or under direct sunlight (as many central Paris venues are).

READ MORE: 11 apps to use in Paris during the Olympics and Paralympics

How to get medical attention

If you think someone could be suffering from heat stroke (signs below) you should seek medical assistance as soon as possible. Either consult a doctor or call an emergency number.

While waiting, French authorities recommend that you place the person in the shade and cool them down by wetting them with cool (but not iced) water, by fanning them or by giving them a cool shower or bath.

For a major medical event you should either visit a hospital urgences (Emergency Room) or call an ambulance.

You can report anything by calling 112, the European general emergency phone number, and they will direct you to the relevant services. While this is not guaranteed, if you do not speak French you might be more likely to find an English-speaker by calling 112 than other services.

Advertisement

If you are hearing impaired there is an SMS service on 114.

Call 15 to alert the SAMU (service d'aide médicale urgente) to critical health and medical situations which require urgent medical attention such as severe chest pain, breathing difficulties, hemorrhage, coma, extreme burns or intoxication.

Call 18 if someone's life is in danger. This number connects to the fire services (Sapeurs Pompiers) who provide rapid medical intervention and rescue.

READ MORE: Urgent care: How to get non-emergency medical treatment in France

How to recognise the signs of heat stroke

According to French health authorities, the signs include;

Excessive or unusual fatigue

Headaches

Nausea (with or without vomiting);

Cramps

Dizziness

Confusion and loss of consciousness

Possible convulsions

An increase in body temperature. You might also stop sweating due to a lack of fluid in the body, or you may have chills.

A loss of coordination and a difficult thinking and concentrating

READ MORE: Explained: How dangerous are French heatwaves?

Vocabulary

J'ai trop chaud. Je dois m'asseoir à l'ombre - I am too hot. I need to sit in the shade.

Je me sens faible - I feel weak/ faint

Aidez moi - Help me

J'ai besoin d'un médecin - I need a doctor

J'ai besoin d'eau - I need water

Coup de chaleur - heat stroke

J'ai mal à la tête - I have a headache

Je suis nauséeux - I am nauseous

J'ai la tête qui tourne - I am dizzy

And, on a lighter, note, you may want to get involved in the universal pastime for hot weather - complaining about how µ%*%ing hot it is.

7 French phrases for complaining about the heat