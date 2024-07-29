French Word of the Day: La vasque

Advertisement

Why do I need to know la vasque?

Because it's Paris' newest tourist attraction and was an important moment during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

What does it mean?

La vasque - roughly lah vask - technically translates as basin or a shallow pool that might be converted into a fountain.

However, during the Paris 2024 Olympics, the word has a specific meaning.

La vasque is the word for the flying Olympic cauldron floating above one of the pools in the Tuileries Garden.

In normal times, this part of the Garden is just a pool with a fountain in the middle.

But during the Olympics, the cauldron, which was lit by the Olympic torch, is floating above the ground, carried by a hot-air balloon. You can visit it during the Games period - visits are free, but must be reserved in advance. Early slots sold out very fast, but more are being added - check on the portal here.

During the day it will be above the Tuileries and then each night it will float up to 60 metres high each night during the Games period.

Local politicians have already begun discussing plans to make la vasque a permanent addition to the garden.

If you want

Use it like this

C'est gratuit, mais il faut réserver une place avant de visiter la vasque. - It is free, but you do have to reserve a slot before visiting the Olympic cauldron.

La vasque est l'un des objets les plus emblématiques des Jeux Olympiques à Paris. J'espère qu'ils la conserveront pour toujours ! - The Olympic cauldron is one of the most emblematic objects of the Olympic Games in Paris. I hope they keep it forever!