Can workers be forced to take paid leave in France?

French workers benefit from a generous annual allowance for days off, but you may be limited to how and when you can take your holiday days.

As is often the case in France, a lot of those come down to your convention collective - the sector-wide bargaining agreements that are negotiated on behalf of workers (by unions, employee organisations or associations) and which covers all sorts of things from perks and pay to holidays.

The statutory rule for paid leave in France is that you acquire 2.5 days of holiday per month, for a total of five weeks off per year.

When can I use my paid holiday?

The long-standing rule is that workers take their congé principal ('primary' paid leave, or four out of five weeks) between May 1st and October 31st (in the same year).

Similarly, the statute states that private sector workers should take at least 12 days consecutively within that period.

However, the period when people can take their primary leave depends based on the convention collective and/or the company rules.

For example, some French businesses, especially old-fashioned ones, may close completely for two to three weeks in August. As such, everyone would be required to take time off during that time, and to use some days from their annual allowance.

If there is a specified period in which you are required to take your holiday time, then you should be informed at least two months before it starts.

These days, it is a bit less common for businesses to enforce the idea that congé principal should be taken between May and October, but you should still double check to see if the rule applies to you.

It can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you were saving up days for a long trip in November or December.

If this is the case, you could try talking to your employer to see if an exception might be possible, though they may need to check with HR (the Comité social et économique, or CSE) if one exists.

Can my employer refuse leave days?

First and foremost, the employer must respect the collective agreement, and this may differ from the statutory rules.

As for the statutory standard, the answer is yes - an employer can refuse a leave request as long as the decision is not 'abusive'.

This means that the refusal must be justified in some way, for example maintaining the continuity of service, exceptional circumstances, or perhaps the rule about congé principal taking place between May to October.

Generally, if the employer refuses the dates proposed by the employee, they must do so at least two months prior to the start of the leave period and the employee's leave must be available for another date.

If the employer fails to respond to the employee's request for leave, then the employee can still take their days off and this will not be considered an 'abandon de poste' (walking off the job).

Companies can also ban employees from taking leave at certain times of year - for example over Christmas or over harvest-time if you work for a vineyard - provided this is covered in the convention collective and employees are given notice.

What if I want to carry over days from last year?

The standard period for paid leave runs from June 1st of the previous year until May 31st of the current year.

But in some industries, the period is different depending on the convention collective, and the rules regarding when you can take vacation days and whether or not it is possible to carry over extra days can depend on the company.

It is generally not possible to carry over unused paid leave days into the following year.

If your employer agrees however (usually after consulting HR) or if your company has a clause allowing for a certain number of carry-over days, then you would be able to use them the following year.

Aside from the employer's agreement or an existing company practice providing for the deferral of paid leave days, the employer is not obliged to accept the request to carry-over leave.

There are some exceptions. If you were unable to take your leave during the reference period due to an external constraint (sick leave, maternity or adoption leave, or it was made impossible due to reasons requested by your employer), then you are entitled to carry over those days into the next year.

The next thing to keep in mind is whether the May 31st deadline applies to you to begin with (your company might use different dates).

Some sectors, like the entertainment industry, have their reference period run from April 1st of the previous year until March 31st of the current year.

When you accept a job, you should check with your employer or the collective bargaining agreement that represents your industry to determine which reference period applies to you.

Once you have done that, the same general rule applies regarding carrying over leave days, unless otherwise stated.