On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Heatwave in southern France - Parts of southern France, namely Toulouse, will see high temperatures ranging from 35C to 40C on Monday, amid a heatwave that is expected to run until Wednesday.

Trains services resume - After arson attacks hit the French train network on Friday, delays and cancellations were predicted to continue over the weekend, with SNCF saying that services are expected to return to normal on Monday. If you have a trip booked, check the SNCF Connect app or the SNCF information page here.

Paris 2024 Olympics - After the opening ceremony on Friday this is the first full week of the Paris 2024 Olympics - find out where to watch the Olympics and keep up on all Games updates at our Paris Olympics Guide section.

Wednesday

Income tax reimbursements - Those due for a French tax refund may have already received a bank transfer on Wednesday, July 24th. The second round of reimbursements will be sent out on Wednesday, July 31st, according to French tax authorities.

Thursday

Start of August - Thursday marks the first day of August, which is known across France as a time when cities empty out, beaches fill up, and plenty of shops leave notes on the door informing customers they will be back at la rentrée (September). This year things may be a bit different due to the Olympic Games.

Savings accounts - The French government will decrease the interest rate on the Livret d'Epargne Populaire savings account, which is available to lower income households (on a means-tested basis) from five percent to four percent starting on August 1st.

No increase in electricity prices - Despite previous plans to increase electricity tariffs on August 1st, the French government announced that this would no longer take place. As a result, French consumers will avoid a one percent rise in their electricity bills.

