Inside France: Learning about Lucie and Paris' cliché-busting Olympics

Learning about Lucie

A week ago there were probably only a handful of people in France who even knew her name, now it seems that half the country has a passionately held view on whether Lucie Castets should be France's new prime minister.

Her name emerged as the eventually agreed-upon candidate for the leftist alliance - she is an economist currently working for Paris city hall. And it's probably this very obscurity that secured her the nomination after a string of better known candidates had been rejected by the various factions of the Nouveau Front Populaire alliance.

Of course there is no particular barrier to an unknown becoming prime minister in France, since the role is by appointment rather than being directly elected. Nor is it especially unusual - when Jean Castex was appointed PM in 2020 he was so unknown that news outlets struggled to find a picture of him, and some were reduced to using a photo of an empty chair with his name badge in front of it.

Sporting truce?

What can knock the ongoing fiasco of France's (lack of a) government off the front pages? The world's largest sporting event, of course.

John Lichfield in his excellent column this week says that: "Macron said that nothing could begin while the Paris Olympics were in progress. You could not expect the French people, or French politicians, to pay any attention to politics while they were distracted by synchronised swimming and Greco-Roman wrestling."

His point is a sarcastic one, naturally, but frankly I'm not against the idea of a break from this endless political wrangling in order to spend a few weeks pretending that we understand the rules of fencing or what the hell is going on in the melee of open-water swimming.

Bienvenue

And this is a great welcome video put together by Paris city hall, notable for being unmistakably Paris and yet also not containing any of the landmarks that tourists might most associate with the city.

My main hope for these Games is of course that everything goes smoothly with no major problems or security threats - especially after Friday's sabotage attack on the French rail network.

But beyond that, I really hope that the world gets to see beyond the old clichés to Paris as I experience it - vibrant, diverse, creative, noisy, smart, infuriating, funny, woke, welcoming, grumpy, sexy and fascinating.

The Games

We of course have all the latest news in our Olympics section HERE, plus practical information for visitors in our Paris Olympics Guides.

If you either hate sport or are looking for something to do in between events we've also put together a list of more off-the-beaten track museums and galleries that are well away from Games venues and security zones.

The lesser-known Paris museums to visit this summer

