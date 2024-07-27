13 French departments on "orange heatwave alert" for Sunday

Advertisement

The forecaster triggered the heatwave alert in the following 13 departments: Haute-Corse, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Corrèze, Dordogne, Gers, Gironde, Haute-Garonne, Landes, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne.

The north of the country will also see high "well above normal" temperatures and further departments could be moved to an orange warning later.

An orange alert means that people should be "very vigilant".

The forecaster will provide further updates on Sunday at 6am and 4pm, Météo-France's Philippe Arbogast said during a press briefing on Saturday, adding that the orange-level area could extend towards the north of the country.

Temperatures could reach as much as 40 degrees in some parts of France on Monday, "or even more very locally between Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the south of Toulouse or even in the hinterland of Hérault and Gard up to the interior of Var", said Météo-France forecaster Tristan Amm.

A screengrab of the Météo-France weather warning map for Sunday taken on Saturday July 27th, 2024. Photo: Météo-France website

The all-time temperature record for France is 45.9C, set during a heatwave in 2019.

On Tuesday, temperatures may drop in the west, but the heat is expected to spread to the north, extending over an area from Centre-Val-de-Loire to the Grand Est, passing through Ile-de-France, the forecaster said.

The heatwave should come to an end mid-next week, said Amm.

Everyone is at risk during a heatwave, even those in good health, Météo-France warns on its website, recommending that people working outdoors or those exercising be careful of dehydration and heat stroke.

However, the risk is greater for elderly people, those with chronic illness or mental health problems, people who regularly take medication and those who are isolated, the forecaster said.

During a heatwave, you should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day (afternoon and early evening), stay in the shade, only exercise during the coolest parts of the day (early morning and late nights), and eat regular meals.

Météo-France uses a four-level level weather warning system, from green which means that there are no immediate weather concerns, to the highest alert level red, which indicates a possible danger to life.

