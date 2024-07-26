‘Raw meat’: British team hit out at Paris Olympics food

Advertisement

The delegation has brought in its own chef, and has complained about the lack of certain foods and its quality, according to British media.

Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Committee, told the Times that a ‘radical improvement’ was needed.

“There are some things where there is not enough: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates,” Anson said, referring to meals at restaurant facilities at the Olympic Village, where athletes are housed.

“And then there is the question of the quality of the food; athletes are served raw meat,” he said.

Anson said the food issue is ‘the biggest problem at the moment’, and said the extra chef was brought in to meet the extra demand from the delegation.

A Team GB spokesman told AFP hours before the opening ceremony, that things were looking up. “The latest update is that we understand the situation is improving and being attended to by Paris 2024,” he said.

French sports newspaper L’Equipe quoted a firm responsible for catering as saying that it was aware of issues, including a shortage of eggs, and was working to increase supplies.