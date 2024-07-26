French Phrase of the Day: Faire la morale

Advertisement

Why do I need to know faire la morale?

Because this is an experience that non-French adults and children alike can have in common.

What does it mean?

Faire la morale - roughly pronounced fair lah more-ahl - may sound like a speech to boost energy or confidence in a group of people, but in reality it is a culturally significant French expression that basically means to reprimand or lecture someone.

While it may be an unfair stereotype to call French people rude, many foreigners do have the experience of being told when their behaviour was inappropriate by a complete stranger.

This may be something as benign as failing to shower properly before entering a public pool and sneezing without covering your mouth, or something more serious, such as reckless cycling in a pedestrian zone.

As such, there are many situations where it may not be related to morals in the ‘values’ sense. You might hear people use this phrase when complaining that someone lectured you unfairly, or when telling an embarrassing story about being told off for an innocent mistake.

Advertisement

Parents and teachers are the most likely group to faire la morale (teach a lesson), as they would be instructing children on how to behave.

A synonym might be reprocher, although this is usually used in situations where people have done something that is seriously wrong, or even criminal.

Use it like this

Il m'a fait la morale parce que j'avais déjeuné à mon bureau. - He lectured me because I'd had lunch at my desk.

La mère a fait la morale à son fils en lui expliquant qu'il ne devait pas interrompre les gens. - The mother gave her son a lecture about not interrupting people.

Quelqu'un doit lui faire la morale. Son comportement au bureau est tout à fait inapproprié. - Someone needs to give him a talking to. His behaviour in the office is totally inappropriate.