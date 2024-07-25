Paris opens new museum of French presidents

Advertisement

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated a new museum in Paris - the Maison de l'Élysée, located just opposite his residence at the Elysée palace on rue Saint-Honoré in Paris' eighth arrondissement.

The museum will offer visitors a chance to get to know the palace and its history better, as well as its current and former inhabitants.

It will open to the public on July 30th, and will be free to visit during the Olympic Games. Afterwards, a reservation system will be put in place from September. The museum will have a capacity of 150 people at a time.

Macron initiated the project during the summer of 2023 "to show the history of the building and promote French know-how (savoir faire)."

READ MORE: 5 lesser-known museums in Paris to visit this summer

During the inauguration, the president added that part of the inspiration was the fact that the "10,000 places we offer during the Heritage Days (Journées du Patrimoine) go in 30 minutes".

Officially, the Elysée receives 75,000 people annually, according to Le Figaro, but the primary moment of the year that tourists can come see the palace is during the 'Heritage days', typically in September, which involves a tour of the building's ornate halls, as well as the Salle des Fêtes, the site of state dinners.

What will be inside of the museum?

The 600 square metre, two-floor museum will present some of the original furniture, art and photos that have decorated the Elysée Palace over the years, including the 'imperial chandelier' that once decorated the Salon des Huissiers.

One of the key exhibits will be the desk used by several former French presidents, including Charles de Gaulle, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron during his first term.

Advertisement

Visitors will be allowed to take a photo in front of it, but they won't be permitted to sit down behind it.

The museum will also offer a short film on the history of the palace, as well as tableware from state dinners and diplomatic gifts received by French presidents over the years.

A gift shop will sell French presidency-themed souvenirs, with proceeds contributing to the upkeep of the palace, which was built in the 18th century and requires about €6.5 million each year to keep it up.

There will also be a café with about 40 seats, offering a lovely view of the Elysée's courtyard.

Leadership tourism

France is not the first country to offer such a visitor experience.

Advertisement

In the United States, the White House visitor centre offers exhibits (free of charge) for visitors interested in learning about the residence as both a home, office and ceremonial space.

In the UK, it is possible to take a virtual tour of the inside of 10 Downing Street.

As for Italy, it is possible to book a guided tour of the Quirinale Palace, though space tends to be limited.

In Spain, the Palacio de la Moncloa offers 90-minute guided visits, as long as you register in advance on their official website.