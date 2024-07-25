French Word of the Day: Attention !

Advertisement

Why do I need to know attention?

Because this word might be your first clue that you have made (or are about to make) a mistake in France.

What does it mean?

Attention - roughly pronounced ah-ten-see-ohn - in French is usually spoken with an anxious tone.

Technically, the word is defined similarly to the English version - meaning it refers to one’s ability to focus on something, or the concern given to a specific subject or person.

But if you are walking down the street in France and accidentally step into the bicycle lane, a nearby French person might shout Attention ! as a warning.

It roughly means ‘be careful’. It is similar to ‘pay attention!’ in English.

You might also hear this usage of the word when having a delicate conversation. The other person might say something like Attention, tu ne veux pas dire une bêtise (careful, you don’t want to say something stupid).

Usually, attention is paired with the verb Faire (to do). Your boss might say nous devons faire attention aux détails (We must pay attention to the details).

A similar French expression is fais gaffe ! which also means ‘watch out!’

Use it like this

Attention ! Cette assiette est très chaude. - Careful! That plate is very hot.

Attention, vous êtes sur la piste cyclable ! - Careful, you are in the bicycle lane!

Il faut faire plus attention la prochaine fois. Tu as failli me renverser avec ta voiture ! - You must be more careful next time. You almost hit me with your car!