When do the new French language test requirements begin?

France passed its controversial immigration bill back in January 2024 after a tense and fraught political debate.

The bill included a lot of things - full details here - but for foreigners living in France or those hoping to move here some day, probably the biggest change was the imposition of French language tests for certain types of residency card.

You can read the full details here, but in brief the bill brought in extra language requirements for certain types of long-term cartes de séjour (residency cards) and raised the language level required for French citizenship.

New rules

For residency cards, anyone making their first application for a carte de séjour pluriannuelle (multi-year card, max duration of four years) will now need to demonstrate a French level of at least A2 according to the DELF/ CERL international language scale.

Those making their first application for a 10-year carte de résident (in most cases, available after five years of consecutive residency) will need to demonstrate at least B1 level in French - an increase from the previous requirement of A2.

This applies only to people applying for a new card of the above types, not people renewing their card meanwhile some groups are exempt.

Those applying for citizenship through residency (par décret) are required to show proof of French at B2 level, rather than B1 as previously.

However, these rules are not yet in force.

Legislative process

The new law has been passed and promulgated, meaning that it is on the statute book - all that needs to happen now is publication in the Journal Officiel, clarifying the exact start date.

Last week a decree was published in the JO bringing into effect a different part of the immigration law; the requirement to sign a contract agreeing to abide by the 'values of the French republic' - full details here.

This is an administratively simple task, both for the applicants and for the préfectures processing card requests - it's just one extra document that needs to be attached to an application. Nonetheless, it has taken six months for it to be signed into law.

Language tests is a more complicated process for the préfectures that handle card applications and all staff will need to be fully briefed on who needs a test, the types of test certificates that are available and who is exempt.

That's probably why it has taken longer to come into effect. The decree could, however, be published at any time - even though France only has caretaker government right now, it still has the power to pass decrees on laws that have already been passed by parliament.

All we can say for certain at the moment is that a) the law has not come into effect yet and b) it will come in some time before January 2026, as stipulated in the full text of the law that parliament passed.

Ongoing applications

If you currently in the process of applying for a long-term residency card or citizenship, you continue to abide by the old rules as far as language tests are concerned. Citizenship applications presented with a B1 language level certificate are still being accepted.

Once the law comes into force, it will apply to new applications.

For residency cards, if your application has already been accepted but you are still waiting to pick up the card itself, you will not be affected by the new law.

When it comes to citizenship, the crucial stage is when your application is 'déposée' - ie the préfecture has accepted the application. If you are applying par décret on the new online portal, there are several stages to go through before you get to the déposée stage - first comes the 'examination des pièces' stage - this is when the préfecture checks that you have filled out the form correctly and supplied the correct supporting documents.

They're not assessing your application as such, they're just checking that you supplied all the documents requested, that the documents are legible and are in the format required (eg if there are translations of non-French documents where needed). You may be required to provide extra documents at this stage.

Once this has been checked your application will move to the stage 'demande déposée' and once you reach this stage, you should not be affected by new laws that come into force.