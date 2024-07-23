Traffic: What to expect during the 2024 'chassé-croisé' weekend in France

Advertisement

The chassé-croisé, which happens each year during the final weekend in July, is the annual moment when July holidaymakers start to return home while the August holidaymakers head off.

France's traffic watchdog, Bison Futé, has predicted that traffic will be heavy on Friday, with extremely difficult traffic conditions on the roads on Saturday and a slightly calmer day on Sunday.

This year, traffic will be especially heavy, particularly in the Paris region as the Olympics begin, with the transport minister advising against driving in the Paris region on Friday.

Paris

Paris will be especially busy this weekend as the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday is accompanied by extremely strict security measures in the city centre.

"If you live in Paris and you have to leave for your holiday by car, then be sure to leave before 10am. After that, it will become extremely complicated," transport minister Patrice Vergriete told Franceinfo on Monday, before recommending that holidaymakers only travel by car "as a last resort".

If you need to drive inside the city of Paris, you should check for road closures and security zones before doing so. Learn how to do so here.

Motorists in the Paris region should also be aware that the dedicated Olympic lanes will be in place across several roads. This means that those lanes will only be available for authorised vehicles who have been properly accredited by the Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The whole of France

Friday

According to Bison Futé, there will be heavy traffic for departures across most of France on Friday, with the country placed on red alert for 'very difficult traffic conditions'.

As for returns, the Mediterranean coast and south-east France are expected to have 'very difficult traffic conditions', while the Paris region will remain at the black alert level.

The rest of the country is expected to have simply "difficult traffic conditions" on Friday for returns.

Bison Futé warned in their bulletin for the weekend that when it comes to departures on Friday, traffic will likely be most intense from late morning to early evening, primarily on the motorways going toward the Atlantic coast (the A10 and A63), as well as those going toward the Mediterranean coast (the A7, A8 and A9).

Traffic in the Paris region is expected to remain heavy until midnight.

Recommendations for departures;

Depart or cross through the Paris region before 10am

Avoid the A2 motorway, between Combles (junction with the A1) and Belgium, from 4pm to 6pm,

Avoid the A10 motorway, between Orléans and Tours, from 11am to 6pm, between Tours and Saintes from 2pm to 6pm and

between Saintes and Bordeaux from 12pm to 6pm

between Saintes and Bordeaux from 12pm to 6pm Avoid the A63 motorway, between Bordeaux and Bayonne, from 12pm to 7pm

Avoid the A7 motorway, between Lyon and Orange, from 1pm to 8pm, and between Orange and Marseille from 4pm to 8pm

Avoid the A8 motorway, between Aix-en-Provence and Italy, from 6pm to 10pm

Avoid the A9 motorway, between Montpellier and Narbonne, from 5pm to 7pm

Avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205), between France and Italy, from 10am to 10pm

As for returns, motorists are warned there could be slowdowns on the motorways along the Mediterranean corridor, namely the A7, A9 and A54.

Recommendations for returns;

Enter or cross through the Paris region before 10am

Avoid the A2 motorway, between Belgium and Combles (junction with the A1), from 2pm to 6pm

Avoid the A7 motorway between Marseille and Orange from 10am to 5pm, and between Orange and Lyon, from 11am to 8pm

Avoid the A50 motorway, between Toulon and Marseille, from 3pm to 8pm

Avoid the A9 motorway, between Spain and Narbonne, between 11am and 3pm, between Narbonne and Montpellier from 4pm to 8pm, and between Montpellier and Orange from 12pm to 3pm

Avoid the A54 motorway, between Nîmes and Arles from 12pm to 2pm

Avoid the A72, between Saint-Etienne and Nervieux, from 8am to 1pm

Avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205), between Italy and France, from 10am to 10pm.

Saturday

As for Saturday, Bison Futé has placed all of France on their highest traffic warnings - black status - for departures, meaning roads across the country are expected to be very crowded.

When it comes to returns, the situation is slightly better with the bulk of the country placed on red alert for 'very difficult traffic conditions', while the Paris region will be on the black alert level.

Generally, the traffic watchdog advises against driving on French roads on Saturday, if possible.

In their bulletin, Bison Futé warns that "traffic will be very difficult all day and into the evening on the North-South transit motorways (A7, A10, A75). The main routes serving the Atlantic coast (A63, N165) and the Mediterranean (A8, A9, A61) will also be very busy.

"In the Paris region, the first slowdowns could start early in the morning on the A86 and A6B motorways, and then onto the A10 and A6 motorways.

"In the return direction, all major routes will experience very heavy traffic from mid-morning, particularly the A7, A9 and A10 motorways. In the Paris region, return traffic is expected to peak between mid-afternoon and early evening (mainly on the A10 motorway)."

Recommendations for departures;

Depart or cross through the Paris region after 12pm

Avoid the A11 motorway, between Le Mans and Nantes from 11am to 3pm

Avoid the A10 motorway, between Orléans and Tours from 6am to 1pm, between Tours and Poitiers from 9am to 11am, between Poitiers and Saintes from 9am to 4pm, and between Saintes and Bordeaux from 9am to 6pm

Avoid the A63 motorway, between Bordeaux and Bayonne from 11am to 7pm

Avoid the A7 motorway between Lyon and Orange from 6am to 6pm, and between Orange and Marseille from 4pm to 6pm,

Avoid the A8 motorway between Le Luc and Italy from 5pm to 8pm

Avoid the A9 motorway between Orange and Montpellier from 9am to 1pm, between Montpellier and Narbonne from 10am to 3pm and between Narbonne and Spain from 11am to 2pm

Avoid the A75 motorway, between Clermont-Ferrand and Béziers, from 9am to 5pm

Avoid the A61, between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 11am to 4pm

Avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205), between France and Italy, from 6am to 7pm

Recommendations for returns

Arrive in or cross through the Paris region before 2pm

Avoid the A10 motorway, between Bordeaux and Poitiers, from 1pm to 3pm, and between Poitiers and Orléans, from 5pm to 7pm

Avoid the A7 motorway, between Marseille and Orange, from 10am to 2pm, and between Orange and Lyon, from 2pm to 6pm

Avoid the A9 motorway, between Narbonne and Montpellier, from 11am to 6pm, and between Montpellier and Orange from 11am to 2pm

Avoid the A63 motorway, between Bayonne and Bordeaux, from 11am to 4pm

Avoid the A75 motorway, between Massiac and Clermont-Ferrand, from 10am to 3pm

Avoid the A89 motorway, between Clermont-Ferrand and Nervieux from 7am to 2pm

Avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205), between Italy and France, from 12pm to 9pm

Sunday

The picture is expected to improve a bit on Sunday, and as a result, Bison Futé recommends postponing travel on Saturday to Sunday if possible.

There are some possible slowdowns to be aware of, despite most of the country being classified as 'green' (normal conditions) for departures. The Paris region and parts of central and south-east France will still be on 'red' alert for heavy traffic.

As for returns, the majority of the country will be on 'orange' level alert for 'difficult traffic conditions', while the Paris region will remain on red alert.

Recommendations for departures

Avoid the A10 motorway, near Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines, from 9am to 12pm

Avoid the A7 motorway between Lyon and Orange from 12pm to 7pm

Avoid the A71 motorway, near Clermont-Ferrand, from 11am to 1pm

Avoid the A75 motorway, between Clermont-Ferrand and Massiac, from 10am to 5pm

Avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205), between France and Italy, from 10am to 8pm

Recommendations for returns

