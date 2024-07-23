Lady Gaga in Paris, sparking Olympic opening ceremony rumours

Advertisement

The 38-year-old was seen arriving at a hotel in the French capital in videos posted on social media.

The music for the opening ceremony, to be held along the river Seine rather than in the athletics stadium for the first time in the history of the Olympics, is yet to be fully announced.

If Lady Gaga were to perform, it remains unclear which songs she would sing. The star is known for her ability to sing in French, as evidenced by her rendition of Edith Piaf's 'La Vie en Rose' in the film A Star is Born.

Franco-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura is widely tipped to perform despite criticism from far-right politicians, including Marine Le Pen who suggested an appearance by her would "humiliate" France.

Celine Dion has also been spotted in Paris, fuelling rumours she too could take part in either the opening or closing ceremony.

French electro superstars Daft Punk said they had turned down an invitation to play in the opening ceremony, while globe-trotting French DJ David Guetta has been overlooked -- much to his irritation.

In the ceremony, around 6,000-7,000 athletes are set to sail down a six-kilometre stretch of the river Seine from the Austerlitz bridge in the east to the Eiffel Tower, on 85 barges and boats.