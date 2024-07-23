French Word of the Day: Affluence

Advertisement

Why do I need to know affluence?

Because you might be confused why the Eiffel Tower is being referred to as wealthy.

What does it mean?

Affluence - roughly pronounced ah-floo-ahns - is a ‘false friend’ (faux-ami), as its meaning in French is not the same as its definition in English.

Nevertheless, the two terms share some similarity, in the sense that both reference having an abundance of something.

In French, the term does not have anything to do with money, instead it means ‘a large gathering of people’ or a crowd. It can also be used generally to discuss the attendance of an event.

Advertisement

You will see the word affluence come up when discussing times of the day that places are expected to be especially crowded, or amid large events, such as the Olympic Games.

Websites for tourist sites might also list l’affluence à (crowds at…) plus the times of the day or year that are especially full.

A synonym in French would be foule (crowd).

Use it like this

Il y aura des affluences record au concert ce week-end. - There will be record crowds at the concert this weekend.

Face à l'affluence de cet été, le site demande aux visiteurs de réserver à l'avance. - In response to the large numbers of visitors this summer, the site is asking people to book in advance.