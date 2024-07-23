6 tips for passing the French driving test as painlessly as possible

Advertisement

The general rule is that anyone who holds a non-EU driving licence may drive in France for a year after their legal residence in France is confirmed on their original licence. After that, if they stay in France any longer, they should apply for a French driving licence.

There are some exceptions, notably for people who hold a UK or NI licence issued prior to January 21st, 2021. Students are also allowed to continue driving on their foreign licence.

You can read the full explanation here - Do I have to swap my driving licence in France?

If you hold a non-EU driving licence you may be able to simply swap your licence for a French one - this depends on whether your country has signed a bilateral agreement with France. In the case of Americans, it depends on whether the US state that issued your licence has an agreement.

You can find the online portal to make the swap here.

But for those who have a driving licence from a country or state that has no agreement with France there is only one option to be able to legally drive in France - take a French driving test. This may be the case even if you have been driving for many years.

For those who find themselves having to go through the process again - taking the theory test, spending several hours practising driving, and eventually signing up for the practical test - there are some ways to make things a bit less painful.

Tip 1 - Use translation services, if necessary

If you are not confident in your French, then it may be best to spend some extra money to get a translator's assistance.

There are two tests for a French licence: the theory and the practical. Both are done in French, but during the 'code' portion (the written theory test) non-French speakers are allowed to have the assistance of a certified translator, or traducteur certifié.

This is someone who is on the official roll of the Court of Appeals in France, which is updated yearly. In order to get on to the certified list, translators must prove their competence and have their identity checked.

You would have to pay for this out of your own pocket which would likely set you back at least €100.

An interpreter is not allowed during the practical test.

READ MORE: Can you hire an English-language interpreter in France?

Tip 2 - Weigh your options as a 'free candidate'

Technically, you do not have to sign up with a driving school, you can go forward as a candidat libre as long as you have lived in France for at least 6 months, have a valid residence permit, and are deemed sufficiently healthy by a French doctor.

There are pros and cons to this path, namely that it can be more affordable than going through a driving school. That being said, it can be more complicated to navigate, especially as a foreigner. It may be easier to go with an auto-école, as this would offer a bit more hand-holding.

You will first have to obtain an 'apprenticeship booklet' (Livret d'apprentissage) which you can buy from a driving school, and you will need to carry this along with you in the vehicle.

For the theory portion, you can register for the test as a candidat libre once you have obtained an NEPH number via the French government website France Titres (formerly ANTS).

READ MORE: Can France confiscate your foreign driving licence?

As for the practical test, you can do this as a candidat libre too, or you can sign up with an auto-école.

If you want to go forward as a 'free candidate', then would need access to a dual-control vehicle. When practicing, you need to be in the car with someone who has had their French licence for at least five years who has signed the 'guide charter' (this should be downloadable from your préfecture's website).

The car itself must be insured. In order to find one, you may need to go through a specialised organisation or driving schools. Search for 'voiture double commande'.

Generally, renting the vehicle may be cheaper than paying for individual lessons. According to Permis Conduire, on average you would spend €20 to €30 per hour.

Then, you would need to schedule your own driving test with the préfecture, and the challenge may be that driving schools have booked up a lot of the available slots, so you might find yourself waiting for a long time.

On the day of the exam, you will need to be accompanied by a friend or family member who holds a French licence and is not a road education professional.

You can find all of the rules for getting your licence as a candidat libre on this Service-Public page.

Tip 3 - Be picky with your driving school

If you opt to go via a driving school, then you may want to test out a couple of different auto-options before you land on the right one.

When deciding, you can check their success rate (ie the number of people who manage to obtain a licence) using the website Vroomvroom.fr.

There are also options to sign up with an online driving school, which could offer cheaper rates and greater flexibility than the other in-person alternatives.

Tip 4 - Consider taking the practical test outside of a big city

You are not obligated to take the exam in your département. Opting to sign up with an auto-école (driving school) in a more rural part of the country might mean a cheaper price and a shorter waiting list ahead of the practical exam.

That being said, the test may still be difficult and there is no guaranty the practitioner will be more lax or nicer.

You will also want to consider that taking the practical test in an area you do not know can come with its own challenges, as you are unfamiliar with the terrain. If you go this route, consider spending a week or two in the area before the exam.

Tip 5 - Use 'Compte personnel de formation' money for your driving lessons

Every person working as an employee in France has their own compte personnel de formation (CPF), with access to money earmarked for professional training - you need only a social security number to access it.

The money in the account can be used to finance any work-related training approved by the CPF, which is relevant to the employee's work.

You can use some of these funds for driving lessons, though keep in mind that a recent rule change has made it so that you can only use CPF funds to pay for driving lessons if you do not already have another form of a French driving licence (ie a motorcycle licence).

READ MORE: How to claim the cost of language or driving lessons from the French government

Tip 6 - Consider joining Facebook groups

Unfortunately, the process can be very challenging. It is easy to underestimate both the practical and physical exams, especially for people who have been driving for many years in their home countries.

However, as of 2022, only 56.6 percent of people taking the 'code' portion of the test passed.

It is possible that it will take you a few tries as well, and joining a support group on social media (ex. 'Americans Driving in France') can really help to commiserate with others in the same situation and get helpful tips.

You can also use online resources, such as Youtube prep videos, to help practice.