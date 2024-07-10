Where to watch the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Advertisement

The Paris 2024 Olympics promise to be very special, with events planned across the city's historic sites and the opening ceremony to take place along the River Seine.

There are still some tickets on sale, and the official re-sale website is live, but the opening ceremony sold out very quickly (apart from some extremely expensive hospitality packages).

But there are plenty of ways to see the ceremony, and the rest of the Games too.

Television

The opening ceremony will be screened on France TV (France 2, 3 and 4) and Eurosport from 7.30pm to 11pm on Friday, July 26th.

For those outside of France, you can find the list of TV channels across the world who will show the Olympics and opening ceremony live HERE.

Fan zones

But if you want to soak up the atmosphere of a crowd, then you can head to one of the many fan zones that will be operating.

The Paris fan zones, which will offer giant screens to broadcast events, refreshments and activities, will have a capacity of 500 people, with the exception of certain locations such as the Trocadero 'Place des champions' and the Hôtel de Ville 'Terrasse des Jeux' which will welcome larger crowds.

They will generally be open from 10am to 11pm, starting on July 26th, but you should verify opening hours via the Paris town hall website (HERE) before making plans.

Each of the arrondissements, aside from the 7th, will have at least one fan-zone. They include;

1st arrondissement: Quartier jaune and Parc Rives de Seine

2nd arrondissement: Fabrique de la Solidarité

4th arrondissement: Parvis de l'Hôtel de Ville

5th arrondissement: Arènes de Lutèce

6th arrondissement: Saint-Sulpice

8th arrondissement: Parc Monceau

9th arrondissement: Cour de la Mairie

10th arrondissement: La Grange aux Belles and Canal St-Martin

11th arrondissement : Parvis de la Mairie

12th arrondissement: Jardin de Reuilly

13th arrondissement: Parc de Choisy

14th arrondissement: Centre sportif Elisabeth

15th arrondissement: Parvis de la Mairie

16th arrondissement: Parc Sainte-Perrine

17th arrondissement: Parc Martin Luther King

18th arrondissement: Jardin D'Eole and Square Léon Serpollet

19th arrondissement: Rotonde Stalingrad

20th arrondissement: Complexe sportif Louis-Lumière

The town hall's Terrasse des Jeux (in front of the Hôtel de Ville) will offer sports and activities, including a climbing wall. It will be able to host 2,500 to 6,000 people during the Games, making it the largest fan zone in Paris. It also opens in advance - from July 14th.

The Trocadero plaza will host the Place des Champions. This is not exactly a fan zone, but rather a location where up to 13,000 people will be able to come and congratulate French medalists at the end of each day during the Games - it opens after the opening ceremony, from July 29th.

There is also the 'Club France' at the Grande Halle de la Villette (in Paris' 19th arrondissement). This will be the location that people can meet and greet French athletes. It will not be open during the opening ceremony, instead it will open to the public from July 27th to August 11th, and then again from August 28th to September 8th during the Paralympics. To access Club France, a contribution of €5 per day will be required during the Olympic Games. During the Paralympic Games, entry will be free.

You can see an interactive map to find fan-zones and other free, celebration areas near you by scrolling down on the Paris.Fr website.

You can also view the opening ceremony at restaurants and bars. You can find a list of those who plan to screen events HERE. On top of that, several bars have promised to remain open for 24 hours during the opening ceremony.

Paris suburbs

There are other fan zones planned in the suburbs, including in Chelles, Torcy, Nanterres, Étampes, Sceaux Bandoufle, Vincennes and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

You can find the full-list for the Île-de-France region HERE, or by using the interactive map on the Olympics official website.

The département of Seine-Saint-Denis - which hosts the Athletes' Village and Stade de France among others - has a large fan zone (capacity between 5,000 to 9,000 people) at the Georges Valbon park in La Courneuve from July 25th, when the Olympic torch passes through. They will have a giant 80m screen to broadcast the events.

There will also be fan zones at the Île-Saint-Denis, which will be called 'Africa Station', aiming to offer cultural events, as well as highlighting the traditions and achievements of African athletes.

And the Chateau de Vincennes is set to host a huge fan zone - capacity 3,000 people - with a big screen from July 26th to August 11th. Details here.

Fan zones in other cities

Outside of Paris, there will be several screening areas, some hosted by the Olympics' 'Club 2024'. You can see a map of their planned locations by scrolling down on the Olympics 'Club 2024' website.

To search for fan zones, you can use the interactive Olympics Games Map (found here). Start by filtering by 'Celebration events' and then you can narrow down further by adding 'Games broadcasting'.

Marseille - The city of Marseille will team up with Club 2024 to host a fan-zone, with free activities, bars and restaurants, at the Plage du Prado (La Mer de Sable, in the 8th arrondissement).

It will open on July 24th, and remain open until August 11th. The hours will be 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dijon - There will also be a 'Club 2024' at the Darcy Garden in Dijon, running during both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, every day from 11am to 11pm.

Bordeaux - The 'Club 2024' fan zone will take place at the Palais des Sports and the Rue Ravez from July 27th to August 11th (meaning they will not be open on the date of the opening ceremony). Both will be open every day from noon to 9pm.

Lyon - As things stood in early July, there were no plans for an official fan zone in Lyon. However, there are still smaller, streaming events planned in the city - more info here.

Lille - Similar to Lyon, there are still no plans to have an official fan zone in Lyon, reportedly due to security reasons, but there will still be other events to enjoy. More info here.