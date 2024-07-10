Tell us: What one change would you make to France, if you had unlimited power?

Advertisement

Now we're not sure whether the mayor has much chance of enforcing his summer rain decree, but at least we know where he stands on damp summer weather.

So please share with us the changes you would make to France - whether they would be practical, administrative, food-based or anything else at all - if you had the power.

Your answers may form the basis of a (light-hearted) article.

Fill in the form below, or find the questionnaire here.