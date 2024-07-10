Advertisement

Tell us: What one change would you make to France, if you had unlimited power?

Emma Pearson
Emma Pearson - [email protected]
Published: 10 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024 16:18 CET
Would you choose to ban summer rain, like the mayor of one French village? Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP/ Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP

The mayor of a small French village has recently passed a bylaw banning summer rain. And it got us thinking - if you had unlimited theoretical power, what is the one law you would pass?

Now we're not sure whether the mayor has much chance of enforcing his summer rain decree, but at least we know where he stands on damp summer weather.

So please share with us the changes you would make to France - whether they would be practical, administrative, food-based or anything else at all - if you had the power.

Your answers may form the basis of a (light-hearted) article.

Fill in the form below, or find the questionnaire here.

 

 

Katherine R. 2024/07/10 17:45
I’d get rid of the inheritance tax permanently. As an American, my beneficiaries would owe $0 in tax at my death. But if I were to become a permanent resident in France (which I would LOVE to do), my beneficiaries would see their relatively modest inheritance reduced by 50% (!) on average. I can’t justify making them pay that additional tax, which means I won’t be able to live out my dream!

