Revealed: The most popular baby names in France

Latest data from the Institut national de la statistique et des études économiques (Insee) has revealed the most populat baby names in 2023.

Girls

The most popular girls' name was Louise, which moved up one place to top the girls’ name podium, with 3,420 girls born in France last year given the name, using figures from the Fichier des prénoms attribués – the file of first names attributed to children born in France, including overseas departments – registered with the civil registry.

Ambre, third in 2022, moved up to second place, with 3,168 new arrivals given the name; while Alba – which had been the most popular name in 2022, dropped to third, with 3,088 girls given the name last year.

Emma dropped into fifth place after several years at the top - although the name has a long history in France (including as the first name of Flaubert's Madame Bovary) it is originally Germanic.

Boys

Among the boys born in France in 2023, Gabriel remained the most popular name, given to 4,527 newborns. Are people naming their children after the (relatively) popular young prime minister Gabriel Attal? Probably not, it's a classic French name which has been at the top of the charts for years.

Raphaël, given to 3,477 babies, climbed one place into second, while Léo slipped to third – with 3,454 children getting that name.

Among other notable changes, Isaac jumps into the top 10, while Lucas, 10th last year, drops out altogether, as does Anna – which was ninth in the girls’ list last year.

What's in a name?

Until 1993, French parents had to choose their baby's name from a list of officially sanctioned French prénoms. This was scrapped by president François Mitterand and now parents can cal their baby whatever they like - within reason.

Courts can reject a name if they judge it not to be in the best interests of the child - Nutella, Fraise (strawberry) and Griezmann-Mbappé (after two of France's most famous footballers) are examples of names that were refused.

Occasionally you will hear calls for a return to the list of 'acceptable' French names, usually from politicians on the far right.

Failed presidential candidate Eric Zemmour called for this during his 2022 campaign, while far-right leader Jordan Bardella has also spoken out against parents choosing 'unFrench' names such as Mohammed for their children (this despite the fact that Jordan is not even remotely a traditional French name).

Girls’ top 10 names in 2023:

Louise (3,177 births)

Ambre (3,168)

Alba (3,088)

Jade (2,891)

Emma (2,663)

Rose (2,375)

Alma (2,342)

Alice (2,256)

Romy (2,198)

Anna (2,129)

Boys’ top 10 names in 2023:

Gabriel (4,527 births)

Raphaël (3,477)

Léo (3,454)

Louis (3,331)

Maël (3,280)

Noah (3,163)

Jules (3,020)

Adam (2,966)

Arthur (2,915)

Isaac (2,551)