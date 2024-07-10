French mayor issues bylaw against summer rain

The French weather authority Méteo France said last week it had rained 20 percent more in June than 1991-2020 norms, with more than double typical rainfall in some regions.

"I've never known weather like this" in July, Daniel Marriere, the mayor of a small village in Normandy called Coulonces, told AFP on Wednesday.

"Yesterday morning, it was pouring down, the sky was grey and you could hardly see what you were doing. You needed lights on inside of the house," he said.

The elected leader of 227 residents on Tuesday took matters into his own hands.

"It is hereby ordered that for... the months of August, September and why not October, rain should stop and be replaced by bright sun and a light breeze," he wrote in a municipal bylaw.

"Parish rectors across northern France are to contribute through top-priority communication with heaven, and will therefore be made responsible for the implementation of this rule," he added.

Many residents had since reached out to thank him, Marriere said.

Village mayors in France have quite far-reaching powers to pass local bylaws and decrees - the town hall of Briollay, a small town in western France, banned mosquitoes with a municipal decree in 2018.

However enforcement can be a problem, since mosquitoes - or the weather in fact - are hard to legally sanction.