'Build a solid majority': Macron addresses the French in post-election letter

French president Emmanuel Macron has finally addressed the French people, in an open letter published in regional media on Wednesday.

The French president called snap parliamentary elections - three years earlier than scheduled - in order to provide some political clarity.

However, it has led to political deadlock with no party or group holding an overall majority, with the Assemblée Nationale now split into three mutually detesting groups - the far-right, the centrists and the left alliance.

Here is what the French president had to say on Wednesday, July 10th;

Chères Françaises, chers Français,

On June 30th and July 7th, you went to the polls in large numbers to choose your representatives in parliament. I welcome this mobilisation, a sign of the vitality of our Republic, from which we can, I think, draw some conclusions.

First, there is a need for democratic expression in this country.

Second, even though the far right did come in first place during the first round of voting - with nearly 11 million votes - you have clearly refused to allow them to take control of the government.

But in the end, no one won. No single political force obtained an absolute majority, and the blocs or coalitions that have emerged from these elections are all in the minority. Divided in the first round, united by strategic, mutual withdrawals in the second, and ultimately elected thanks to the votes of their former adversaries, it is only the 'republican force' that represents an absolute majority.

The nature of these elections, characterised by a clear demand for change and power-sharing, requires these forces to build a broad-based coalition.

As the President of the Republic, I am simultaneously the protector of the best interests of the Nation and the custodian of its institutions to ensure a respect for your choice.

It is for this reason that I am asking all the political forces who believe in republican institutions, the rule of law, parliamentarianism and an inclination towards Europe and the defence of French independence, to engage in sincere and faithful dialogue to build a solid majority, albeit of necessity a mixed one, for the country.

Ideas and manifestos should come before appointments and personalities. This unity must be built around a few major principles for the country - clear and shared republican values, and a pragmatic and clear vision that takes into account the concerns you expressed during the election.

It must guarantee the greatest possible degree of institutional stability. It will bring together men and women who, in the tradition of the Fifth Republic, place their country above their party, the nation above their ambition. At the ballot box, the French people chose the Republican Front, and our political forces must put that into practice through their own actions.

It is in the light of these principles that I will decide on the appointment of the prime minister. This means giving the political forces a little time to find a compromise calmly and with respect for each other. In the meantime, the current government will continue to exercise its responsibilities and will remain in charge of day-to-day business, as is the republican tradition.

Let us place our hope in the ability of our political leaders to demonstrate a sense of understanding and calm in your interest and in that of the country. Like so many of our European neighbours, our country must be able to live up to the surpassing spirit that I have always called for.

Your vote means that we must all rise to the occasion. To work together.

Last Sunday, you called for the creation of a new French political culture. On your behalf, I will see to it. On your behalf, I will guarantee it.

In confidence,

Emmanuel Macron