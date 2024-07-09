10 maps to help understand France's parliamentary elections

Advertisement

On Sunday, France voted in the final round of snap parliamentary elections and the results overturned the pollsters' predictions.

The far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party had been predicted to come in first place, but it ended up only taking the third largest bloc in parliament.

The party fell behind the left-wing coalition, the Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP), which came in first place, and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second place.

Nevertheless, no party was able to get an absolute majority, which will make it difficult to govern and decide on a new prime minister.

Here's a closer look at some of the facts and figures that tell the story of the election.

The breakdown

The new Assemblée Nationale includes three large blocs; the NFP left-wing coalition (and their allies) with 193 seats, the Macronists with 164 seats and the far-right and their allies with 143 seats.

There's a little caveat here that some media organisations are reporting slightly different numbers - the difference is down to whether independent or non party affiliated MPs are included in the totals.

READ MORE: What happens next in France after bombshell election results?

Number of seats in the new French National Assembly by political party after the second round vote in the 2024 parliamentary elections - AFP / AFP / NALINI LEPETIT-CHELLA

The division into toughly one third blocks clearly illustrates the difficulties that will lie ahead as the various groups try to form coalitions.

How did different parts of France vote?

The below two maps show how each French constituency (circonscription) voted in both the 2022 and 2024 parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

The maps show the waning influence of Macron's centrist presidential group (inyellow), with more wins for the left-wing coalition (pink) and the Rassemblement National (blue).

The maps also show how Rassemblement National is expanding its heartlands, especially in northern France and along the French Riviera.

Maps of France showing constituencies where candidates from the main political groups were elected in 2022 and 2024 - AFP / AFP / LAURENCE SAUBADU

The far right

Despite coming in third-place, the far-right still almost doubled the number of MPs they held in 2022.

As for the sheer number of people voting RN, in 2022 the party took home 4.25 million votes, but in 2024, that number rose above 10 million, according to Franceinfo.

Advertisement

Marine Le Pen, speaking shortly after the results were released on Sunday, said: "The tide is rising. It has not risen high enough this time, but it continues to rise and, therefore, our victory is only delayed."

Maps of France showing constituencies won by the far-right party and allies in parliamentary elections in 2017, 2022 and 2024 - AFP / AFP / NALINI LEPETIT-CHELLA

The centre

In contrast, Macron's centrist group has significantly decreased since 2017, when it managed to elect more than 300 MPs.

AFP / AFP / NALINI LEPETIT-CHELLA

The left

Ahead of the parliamentary elections, the left-wing parties created an alliance called Nouveau Front Populaire.

It was made up of four parties - the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the far-left La France Insoumise, Greens and Communists - and is broadly similar to the 2022 leftist alliance known as Nupes.

The 2024 alliance gained between 40 and 60 more seats than the 2022 one (depending on whether you include other leftist allies).

AFP / VALENTIN RAKOVSKY

Demographics in the new parliament

As for the new parliament, the gender parity has decreased. In 2017, 39 percent of the MPs were women, with that number dropping to 36 percent in 2024.

None of the major coalitions or parties achieved gender parity, but the NFP had the highest proportion of women MPs, with 41 percent, followed by Macron's centrist alliance with 39 percent, Le Monde reported.

Percentage of women members of the French National Assembly since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958. - AFP / AFP / KENAN AUGEARD

The French daily also found that the average age of an MP only changed slightly, rising from 48 years and 6 months old in 2022 to 49 years and 2 months old in 2024.

In terms of socio-economic status, Le Monde reported that blue collar workers (ouvriers), who make up about 20 percent of the total French working population, are heavily under-represented in parliament with only four députés - three being from NFP and one from RN.

Meanwhile, 74 percent of MPs were white collar workers, or managers (Cadres et professions intellectuelles supérieures), while only 20 percent of France's workforce falls into this category (as of 2021).