Paris airport workers call for strikes ahead of Olympics

Advertisement

Unions representing workers with the Aéroports de Paris (ADP) - which include the airports of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly - are calling for strike action on Wednesday July 17th, according to a press release sent out on Monday.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How likely is strike chaos during the Paris Olympics?

The action would take place less than 10 days before the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games on July 26th.

The two airports will be the main gateway into France for foreign visitors to the Olympics, with up to 350,000 people a day expected to transit there during the Games, as well as most athletes and their equipment.

Thousands of athletes are expected to begin arriving from July 18th, when the athletes' village opens, with a new temporary over-sized baggage terminal at Charles de Gaulle set to handle equipment such as kayaks, bikes or polevaulting poles.

The four ADP unions (CGT, CFDT, FO and Unsa) are reportedly calling for a bonus for "all airport staff" during the busy period, according to BFMTV.

The unions are specifically denouncing the "unilateral decisions from the chief executive to pay a bonus to only some personnel."

Advertisement

The call for strikes follows recent walkouts by French air traffic controllers to obtain pay rises and better working conditions.

The strike call comes from airport employees which includes baggage handlers and check-in staff - such strikes usually don't cause flight cancellations but can cause chaos at airports, depending on how many staff heed the walk-out call.

A similar industrial action on May 19th did not cause major disruption.