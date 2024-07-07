On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Election results - We have the provisional results of the decisive second round of the French election, but full results are released on Monday. That's also when the political deal-making begins as France faces a divided parliament in which no party won an overall majority.

Prime minister Gabriel Attal will formally present his resignation to president Emmanuel Macron on Monday, although he has indicated that he is prepared to stay on in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is appointed - which could take days or even weeks.

You can follow all the latest election news HERE. We will also be releasing a special edition of the Talking France podcast on Monday.

Bac exams - The results of this year’s baccalauréat exams are due to be published on July 8th. The exams mark the end of schooling for French pupils and a rush to sort out university places as offers come in.

Tuesday

Euro semi-finals - France take on Spain in the first of the semi finals of the Euro 2024 tournament. Kick off is at 9pm an the match will be screened on the French free-to-air TV channel TF1.

READ MORE: ‘Allez putain!’: The French lingo and songs you’ll need for Euro 2024

Wednesday

Fêtes de Bayonne - Known for drawing large crowds, this five-day event celebrates Basque culture with the famous bull run, large parties, street performances, traditional dances, and fireworks. You can even buy a traditional outfit (in the colours of white and red) at a local market nearby to better join in the celebration. This year, the event will run from July 10th until the 14th.

5 things to know about France's Fête de Bayonne

Euro semi-finals - England take on the Netherlands in the second Euro 2024 semi final. Kick off at 9pm, match screening on the French free-to-air channel M6.

READ MORE: How to watch the Euro 2024 on TV in France

Francofolies festival - The popular music festival in La Rochelle will run from Wednesday, July 10th to Monday, July 15th. More info here.

Thursday

Brevet exams - The results of this year’s brevet exams - taken by pupils aged 15 or 16 - are due to be published on July 11th.

Sunday

Fête nationale - July 14th is France's Fête nationale, sometimes incorrectly known as Bastille Day in the Anglophone world. It is officially a public holiday – but it falls on a Sunday this year, so there’s no long weekend in store. The big military parade is on the Champs-Elysées in Paris but most towns do something to mark the occasion, with concerts, parties and big, loud, fireworks displays.

Euro final - the final of Euro 2024 (which may or may not involve one or both of France and England) kicks off at 9pm on Sunday.