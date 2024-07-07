Aires, idioms and Olympic travel: 6 essential articles for life in France

Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games periods, some 185km of roads around Paris will be reserved for event-related traffic – with some lanes closing to general traffic on July 15th. Here’s what you need to know…
How Paris’s Olympic carpool lanes will work
You will read a lot about France’s autoroutes at The Local - usually in articles relating to traffic jams or toll fees. There’s also some advice on what to do if you break down while using a French motorway.
But, where can you stop on a French motorway? Enter the aires de service and the aires de repos – two different off-motorway rest areas that offer some respite from all that driving. We explain more, here.
Aires: Everything you need to know about motorway services in France
France has both strict laws on inheritance and high rates of inheritance tax for certain groups - but what’s the situation if you live in France but receive an inheritance from another country?
Reader question: Do I have to tell the French taxman about an inheritance from overseas?
Earlier this year, cafés in Spain launched a crackdown on remote workers who hog tables for hours without buying anything. So, what’s the etiquette over working from a café in France?
Can I work on a laptop in a French café?
It’s not uncommon for second-home owners to decide that they want to move to France full time and make their life here – but what are the admin steps that you need to take to make this happen?
Explained: How to convert a French second home into your main residence
If you happen to overhear people in France talking about whipping cats or breaking sugar on someone’s back, don’t worry - they haven’t lost the plot. Here are some of the quirky turns of phrase that’ll help you to blend in seamlessly with the locals.
Fat mornings and whipping cats: 10 idioms to help you sound more French
