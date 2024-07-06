Advertisement

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris' Centre Pompidou closes for industrial action

AFP/The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 6 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024 17:47 CET
Visitors ride an escalator at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 European Night of Museums. The museum was closed for industrial action on Saturday as unions sought an Olympic bonus for staff. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

The Centre Pompidou in Paris, which houses Europe's largest collection of modern and contemporary art, is closed on Saturday due to industrial action.

The strike was called by the FO trade union who want a daily bonus for staff working at the Centre during the Olympics, a number of sources told AFP.

“Due to industrial action, the Centre Pompidou and the @Bpi_Pompidou [library] are closed today, Saturday July 6. Tickets for that day paid by credit card will be refunded automatically,” the Centre wrote on X.

"We are closed for a strike. We are asking for an Olympic bonus given that we will be very impacted by the events planned during the Olympic Games" in Paris, Philippe Mahé, secretary of the FO union of Centre Pompidou staff, told AFP.

“It creates an overload of work,” he said, adding that “the flame will pass through the square on July 14, we are one of the establishments which will not be closed during the Olympics", meaning that the centre could see an increased influx of people. 

A strike notice has been filed for the period from July 1 to September 8 and “discussions” are underway with management, he said.

“Today, we are going on strike, we cannot promise anything for tomorrow, we will see if there has been any progress.”

“As the Centre Pompidou is not an Olympic site and has not been forced to cancel leave for its staff during this period, the government's planned arrangement for affected staff does not apply,” a spokesperson for the institution told AFP.

On June 23, the government published texts allowing the payment of additional bonuses of up to 1,500 euros to several categories of public sector employees involved in the Olympic Games (July 26 - August 11) or Paralympic Games (August 28 - September 8).

CGT-Culture, the National Union of Museums and Estates, has also filed a strike notice. This runs from March 21 to October 8 and covers demands related to working conditions and remuneration during this period.

 

 

#Paris 2024 Olympics

