Inside France: Nazi hats, Spanish slogans and why France is making history this weekend

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Making history

There's been some fairly dramatic moments in recent French history, but Sunday's elections are widely predicted to be the most consequential of the post-war period - both for France and for Europe.

All polling suggests that Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party will emerge as the largest party in parliament, the only question now seems to be whether they will win a majority.

These days the party insists that it has come a long way from its street-fighting, racist and anti-Semitic roots, although revelations this week about a slew of RN candidates would seem to cast doubt on this.

Below is one of the many, many memes circulating on this topic - a version of the popular kids' game Guess Who, with players asking "Is your RN candidate the one who said that she couldn't be anti-Semitic because she has a Jewish opthalmalogist . . . Is it the one who took someone hostage in 1995 . . . Is it the one photographed wearing a Nazi hat?"

These are all real cases, by the way.

- La candidate RN a-t-elle un ophtalmo juif ?

- Non !

- A-t-elle réalisé une prise d’otage en 1995 ?

- Non !

- Porte-t-elle une casquette nazie ?

- OUIIII !



Je nous ai fait un Qui est-ce ?#UnJourUnCandidatRN pic.twitter.com/IlQw8V0vyL — Anne-Claire Ruel (@AnneClaireRuel) July 2, 2024

Talking France

Unsurprisingly, this week's Talking France podcast has a very political slant as we analyse the first round of voting, asses the possible outcomes (and make ourselves hostage to fortune by predicting seat numbers for Sunday) and discuss the far-right's 'French preference' policy. Listen here or on the link below - and we'll also have a brand new episode out early on Monday once the second round results are out.

No Pasarán

The worlds of sport, music and film have been strongly against the far-right and this week a group of 20 rappers released an anti-RN song in an effort to persuade people to a) vote and b) vote against the far-right.

It's entitled No Pasarán - the old anti-fascist slogan from the Spanish civil war. You'll see this phrase a lot on demos by the French left, although interestingly colleagues over the border tell me that it's rarely used in modern Spain, and is seen as more of a historical artefact.

It probably wasn't their intention, but the video is also great for French language learners - the French is fast and colloquial (as rap tends to be) but the video shows the text as well so you can follow along. Enjoy the language workout!

Dogs and bears

And for some election light relief . . . in the UK we have the popular 'dogs at polling stations' trend (dog owners post cute photos of their pets on election day) - here in Paris we have 'bears checking out the details of their local polling station'.

These are the famous Nounours des Gobelins, the giant stuffed bears that hang out in the Gobelins shopping district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les nounours des gobelins (@lesnounoursdesgobelins)

