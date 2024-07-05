Why you should care about French election results even if you're not in France

Advertisement

Sunday in France is the second round of voting in the parliamentary elections - Emmanuel Macron remains in post whatever happens, but the elections are likely to drastically change the composition of the French parliament.

You can follow all the latest election news in English HERE.

Current polling suggests that the far-right Rassemblement National are likely to be the biggest party.

This would obviously have a big effect on domestic politics in France, but why should the rest of the world care?

Macron's power

We've said that Macron remains in post as president - unless he chooses to resign, something that he says he won't do - but parliament can dramatically hobble his powers.

If the president's party doesn't win a majority in parliament then France enters what is known as a cohabitation - when the president is forced to share power with a prime minister from the biggest party.

Although it's sometimes said that the French president has power over foreign, diplomatic and military policy while the prime minister deals with domestic issues, the constitution is a lot less clear-cut than that.

If Macron is forced to share power with a prime minister from a different party it's likely that there will be significant constraints put on his decisions about any topic - particularly since parliament holds the purse strings for any policies that require new spending.

That is especially true if the prime minister is the RN's Jordan Bardella.

The most likely result is a stalemate with very few decisions being taken at all.

The EU

France is one of the 'joint engines' of the EU, along with Germany, so anything that happens in France affects the EU and how it functions - and this is especially true if the RN end up on top.

The party was previously an advocate of Frexit - France leaving the EU. Leader Marine Le Pen ditched that policy in 2022, but the party's current programme is often described as 'Frexit by stealth' - in essence remaining in the EU but refusing to abide by its rules or pay France's financial contribution.

At a minimum, the EU would lose one of its leading voices and would end up embroiled in endless rows over French national policy and contributions.

Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director for Europe at Eurasia Group, told The Local: "The party's programme involves a major confrontation with Europe on four fundamental pillars of the EU - the single market, the EU budget, enlargement policy and the European union's fiscal framework. And that’s the moderate programme.

"They want to basically implement a spending programme that would ultimately undermine France’s legal commitments to the EU on fiscal policy, where Brussels wants the government to control spending and reduce the deficit.

"Bardella wants a rebate of €2billion per year - that's a contribution that France is legally obliged to pay to the EU. That is European, not French money, according to the EU treaties and that’s over the budget, so there would be another confrontation there.

"There is a lot of chatter about the far right moderating, like Italian leader Georgia Meloni, but I think that completely mischaracterises the relationship between France and the EU. Italy has a much more subordinate relationship to the EU, whereas Europe is a lot more dependent on France."

Military leadership and Ukraine

France is also a military leader within Europe - the only nuclear power in the EU and one of the two major military forces in Europe (with the UK).

Although a change in government wouldn't affect the country's military capabilities it could bring about a major change in how they are used.

Emmanuel Macron has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russian's full-scale invasion in 2022, pushing for both starting EU membership talks for the country and for more military involvement from the west.

This is exactly the opposite of what RN wants - the party blames European support of Ukraine for the rising cost of living and wants to end French involvement in the conflict.

There's also the question of the party's links to Russia - it has in the past accepted big loans from Putin-backed banks and has also been extremely reluctant to criticise Russia or Vladimir Putin.

France is also one of the five permanent members of the UN security council and a key member of NATO.

Stock markets

France is the 7th largest economy in the world, so turmoil there affects international money markets.

The Bank of England released its half-yearly report just ahead of round one of voting and warned of political uncertainty in both France and the US affecting financial markets.

"Policy uncertainty associated with upcoming elections globally has increased," the bank said. "This could make the global economic outlook less certain and lead to financial market volatility.

"It could also increase existing sovereign debt pressures, geopolitical risks, and risks associated with global fragmentation, all of which are relevant to UK financial stability," the BoE added.

Stock markets in other European countries have fluctuated over the last two weeks according to latest polling on the likelihood of a far-right victory in France.

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned ahead of the first round that France faces financial disaster if elections returned a government that increases the country's large debt pile.

"A tragedy could threaten the French," Lindner said, adding that the risk for France was similar to Britain when prime minister Liz Truss ordered a shock economic programme during her brief reign and "lost credibility with financial markets".