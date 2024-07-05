Advertisement

Food and Drink

Nestle’s French unit charged over contaminated pizzas

Published: 5 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024 11:30 CET
The Buitoni factory, in Caudry, northern France. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

Nestle’s French subsidiary has been charged in a case involving contaminated pizzas that are suspected of having led to the death of two children, the company has said.

The unit that manages the factory in the north of France that made the Buitoni-branded pizzas as well as Nestle France were indicted this week, the company said in a statement, without providing details of the charges.

French investigative magistrates opened a probe in May 2022 for involuntary manslaughter and unintentional injuries after several customers fell sick from eating pizzas containing E.coli bacteria.

The search at the Caudry factory operated by Buitoni, which is owned by the Swiss food conglomerate Nestle, was confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation.

Nestle announced a recall of the affected Fraiche-Up pizzas on March 18th, and authorities ordered a halt of their production at Caudry, in the Nord département, on April 6th after carrying out two hygiene inspections.

