Nestle’s French unit charged over contaminated pizzas

Advertisement

The unit that manages the factory in the north of France that made the Buitoni-branded pizzas as well as Nestle France were indicted this week, the company said in a statement, without providing details of the charges.

French investigative magistrates opened a probe in May 2022 for involuntary manslaughter and unintentional injuries after several customers fell sick from eating pizzas containing E.coli bacteria.

READ ALSO French prosecutors raid pizza factory after E.coli outbreak

The search at the Caudry factory operated by Buitoni, which is owned by the Swiss food conglomerate Nestle, was confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation.

Advertisement

Nestle announced a recall of the affected Fraiche-Up pizzas on March 18th, and authorities ordered a halt of their production at Caudry, in the Nord département, on April 6th after carrying out two hygiene inspections.