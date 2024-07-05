La Belle Vie: The smells that represent France and the 'grandes vacances'

Advertisement

The past few weeks in French politics have been busy to say the least.

As the country grapples with its most significant elections in decades, political commentators have been drawing comparisons to previous chaotic periods in French history.

But as a foreigner who did not pass the baccalauréat, sometimes these references can make matters more confusing. The Local France's editor Emma Pearson took on one of those comparisons - the 'Fourth Republic' and why people don't usually refer to it with admiration. (As a side note, you can stay informed and follow our up-to-date political coverage HERE).

Explained: What was France’s Fourth Republic and why it’s in the news again

From what I have seen, the French public school system makes a strong effort to give pupils a well-rounded education, with compulsory philosophy lessons in secondary school and an effort to start learning foreign languages young.

School days in France are long, generally running from 8.30am to 4.30pm, but kids do get a nice long lunch break (much better than the 15 minutes I had to scarf down a sandwich in American public school).

Many primary school kids get another perk - Wednesdays off, though some of them do have to make up for lost time with classes on Saturday mornings.

Why do (most) French primary schools have Wednesday off?

The grandes vacances - or summer holidays - begin on the first weekend of July for French schoolchildren, but given the recent political environment that has felt like an afterthought. As we know, French President Emmanuel Macron is not afraid of wading into controversy, and last year he gave an interview arguing that French children have too many school holidays.

I can understand why teachers were up in arms - when I worked in the French public school system I very much enjoyed the many two week breaks dispersed throughout the year.

ANALYSIS: Do French schoolchildren really have too many holidays?

There is another summer-holiday related dispute, but this one is a bit more lighthearted.

For years France has had two tribes of holidaymakers - juilletistes and aoûtiens. It may seem like a simple preference - just choosing between July and August for your annual holiday - but traditionally the decision reflected deeper things, including one's socio-economic status.

Juilletistes vs Aoûtiens: Do France's two summer holiday tribes still exist?

They say that smell is closely linked to memory, perhaps more-so than sight. For me, smell plays a large part in introducing a new season - the smell of wet leaves on the ground feels like the start of autumn. As for summer, I think of ice cream and fresh fruit. I purposefully walk past fruit stands as they become more colourful (and fragrant) at the start of summer in France.

There are some less-than-pleasant smells that come alongside a French summer too. The sun's heat on the sidewalk tends to exacerbate some of those scents (I will leave that to your imagination).

The 18 smells that let you know you're in France

Of course, one of the most lovely smells in France is lavender, particularly potent during the summer months when the lavender fields are in bloom.

A small lavender sachet in a clothes drawer can do wonders, plus they supposedly keep the insects away.

What to know when visiting France's lavender fields this summer