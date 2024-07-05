French election breakdown: Hung parliaments and the far-right's 'bad apples'

Advertisement

The final countdown

Well we're here, heading into the final straight of what has variously been described as the most consequential French election of the Fifth Republic, a turning point for the whole of Europe, and a showdown between 'extremes' - suffice to say, this is a big deal.

And it's even more weird because normally it's French presidential elections that attract all the attention - parliamentary elections are usually regarded as secondary and only of interest to politics enthusiasts.

The reason that all of this has changed is very simple; Rassemblement National. All current polling predicts that Marine Le Pen's far-right party will become the biggest in the parliament after these elections. The only question, now, seems to be whether the party will get an absolute majority or not.

Advertisement

We've taken a look at what their policies are, who votes for them and - the question that someone always asks - can they still be described as a far-right party?

Candidate problems

The modern party certainly works hard to portray itself as reasonable and competent, but has it really changed from the days of Jean-Marie Le Pen's leadership? The experts we spoke to reckoned that it hasn't.

The other clue is in the party's candidates, and specifically how many of them get caught out using racist, anti-Semitic or homophobic comments, and how many times party leader Jordan Bardella can use the phrase brebis galeuse.

This phrase (literally translating as 'scabby sheep') is the French equivalent of a rotten apple - or the time-honoured attempt of leaders to deny that there are institutional problems - it's just a few bad individuals.

The below meme in the style of Who Wants to be a Millionaire asks 'Which one of the following RN candidates have withdrawn from the election - the one who said she's not racist because she has a Jewish ophthalmologist and a Muslim dentist; the one who is under state guardianship because of mental deficiency; the one who was convicted in 1995 of taking a hostage with a weapon; the one who was photographed wearing a Nazi hat?'.

These are all real candidates in these elections and the answer is D.

Racist remarks and a Nazi hat: The 'unrepresentative' candidates of the French far-right

Meanwhile here's the cartoon from Libération's Coco showing RN leader Jordan Bardella sacking all his 'scabby sheep' candidates and ending up with . . . no candidates.

What now?

Campaigning is officially suspended on Friday evening, with Saturday marking a 'truce' day when candidates are not supposed to campaign.

Then on Sunday, the French head to the polls to vote in the decisive second round, which will determine the make-up of the French parliament for (at least) the next year.

Of course the team at The Local will be bringing you all the results from the second round of voting on Sunday night - here's how to follow the news and when we expect the results. We will also be releasing a special episode of the Talking France podcast on Monday analysing the final results.