Shipping magnate buys France’s BFMTV news channel
One of France’s biggest news channels, BFMTV, has been bought by billionaire shipping magnate Rodolphe Saade.
Saade’s CMA CGM Group announced the surprise buy-out of Altice Media, which owns BFMTV and the RMC radio station, in March for €1.55 billion.
BFMTV had long been France’s number one news channel, though in the last two months it has been overtaken for the first time by CNews – seen as part of a rightward shift in the country’s media landscape.
CMA CGM said it had finalised the purchase after receiving the green light from media watchdog Arcom and the Competition Authority.
READ ALSO Explained: French newspapers, TV and magazines
“After having received the approval of the competent regulatory authorities, the CMA CGM group and Merit France (the family’s holding company) today finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of Altice Media,” it said in a statement.
Saade, who has French and Lebanese citizenship, took over his Marseille-based shipping and logistics company from his father, Jacques Saade, who died in 2018.
He has been working his way into French media, buying newspaper La Tribune and regional Provence dailies in recent years, as well as stakes in TV channel M6 and online video site Brut.
Comments
See Also
Saade’s CMA CGM Group announced the surprise buy-out of Altice Media, which owns BFMTV and the RMC radio station, in March for €1.55 billion.
BFMTV had long been France’s number one news channel, though in the last two months it has been overtaken for the first time by CNews – seen as part of a rightward shift in the country’s media landscape.
CMA CGM said it had finalised the purchase after receiving the green light from media watchdog Arcom and the Competition Authority.
READ ALSO Explained: French newspapers, TV and magazines
“After having received the approval of the competent regulatory authorities, the CMA CGM group and Merit France (the family’s holding company) today finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of Altice Media,” it said in a statement.
Saade, who has French and Lebanese citizenship, took over his Marseille-based shipping and logistics company from his father, Jacques Saade, who died in 2018.
He has been working his way into French media, buying newspaper La Tribune and regional Provence dailies in recent years, as well as stakes in TV channel M6 and online video site Brut.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.