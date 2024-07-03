Paris bars to open 24h for Olympics opening ceremony

Advertisement

The decision "is linked to a range of free festivities organised by the city, away from the sports venues" and is justified "by the exceptional nature of the opening and closing ceremonies," the ruling from the city prefect says.

It means bars will be able to stay open all night on July 26th, when the Olympics are set to open with a boat parade on the river Seine, as well as the closing ceremony on August 11th.

The same exception to licensing rules will be made for the opening of the Paralympic Games on August 28th and the closing ceremony on September 8th.

The decree states that bar owners "remain in these exceptional circumstances the guarantors of public order inside their establishments."

Advertisement

The City of Light has around 15,000 bars, many of which close during the month of August for the summer holidays in normal years.

Several residents' associations, including "Droit au Sommeil" (The Right to Sleep), have been critical of moves by Paris authorities to extend licensing hours for temporary outdoor eating and drinking areas during the Games.

Those establishments will be able to serve until midnight, instead of 10pm as usual.