Candidates exit French elections second round to block far right

By Tuesday evening's deadline to register, more than 210 Macronist or left-wing candidates had pulled out of contests in an attempt to prevent the RN winning seats, in what appeared a welcome development for the presidential camp.

But Le Pen appeared to row back on previous comments that the RN would only form a government with an absolute majority of 289 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly, saying it would still try if slightly below this figure.

She said her party would seek to form a government and make her 28-year-old protege Jordan Bardella prime minister even with as little as "for example, 270 deputies", requiring them to find support from another 19 MPs to govern.

"If we then have a majority, then yes, of course, we'll go and do what the voters elected us to do," she told broadcaster France Inter.

If Bardella becomes prime minister, this would create a tense period of "cohabitation" with Macron, who has vowed to serve out his term until 2027.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, 35, said late on Monday it "would be catastrophic for the French" to give the far right an absolute majority.

On Tuesday, Attal came under pressure from a 22-year-old voter during a campaign stop in Paris who accused the centrist camp of not doing enough to prevent the ascent of Le Pen's party.

"You don't have the right to leave the world to the far-right," the man told Attal in a tense exchange, adding that people of his generation "are just starting out in life".

Just 76 lawmakers - almost all from the far right and left - were elected outright in the first round of voting at the weekend.

The fate of the remaining 501 seats will be determined in the second round in run-offs between two, three, or in some rare cases, four remaining candidates.

Of the 214 candidates who have decided to quit the race more than 126 are members of the left-wing New Popul (NFP) coalition, which came second in the first round, and 78 represent Macron's camp.

But there has been discord within the presidential camp over backing those NFP candidates who hark from the La France Insoumise (LFI) hard-left party.

Several heavyweights in the Macron camp, including Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and former prime minister Edouard Philippe, have argued they should not help candidates from the LFI, which is accused by its critics of extremism and failing to to condemn Hamas after the October 7th attack on Israel.

As tensions rose five days ahead of the ballot, Le Pen accused Macron of rushing to appoint officials to key jobs in the police and other institutions before any cohabitation in what she described as "a form of administrative coup d'etat".

Macron's office urged her to show "restraint", saying appointments have been part of an established routine.

Most projections in the immediate aftermath of the first round showed the RN falling short of an absolute majority.