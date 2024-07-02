'No air conditioning' ambition melts away for Paris Olympic village

The complex in a northern suburb of Paris was built as a showcase of environmentally friendly technology and has a geothermal cooling system that uses cool water pumped from deep beneath the ground.

But the lack of air-conditioning has long worried some national Olympic teams, whose athletes are concerned about missing sleep, particularly given the summer heat waves suffered by Paris in recent years.

Organisers devised a compromise that enabled teams to order portable air-conditioning units at their own expense, which can be installed for the duration of the July 26th - August 11th Olympics.

"The aim was to provide a very specific solution for athletes who are facing the match or competition of their lives.. and who might have requirements for their comfort and recovery which are higher than in a normal summer," the deputy director of the village, Augustin Tran Van Chau, said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Around 2,500 ACs have been ordered," he told journalists during a visit to the village for the media.

The accommodation complex comprises 7,000 rooms in total, with the geothermal cooling system guaranteeing temperatures inside at least 6C below those outside.

The roughly 40 low-rise towers will host around 10,000 Olympians, and then 5,000 Paralympians during the Paralympic Games from August 28th - September 8th.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who heads the Olympics infrastructure group Solideo, had ruled out using portable air-conditioners in the village last year.

"I have a lot of respect for the comfort of athletes, but I think a lot more about the survival of humanity," she told French radio France Info in February 2023.

The influential US Olympic team is known to have pushed for the provision of air-conditioning.

"We raised a lot of issues early on and they (organisers) have met those needs, like air conditioning for athletes in the village," Rocky Harris, chief of athlete services for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), told AFP in February.

"Those things are important because of sleep and health and wellness for the athletes."

The Paris Games is aiming to reduce its total carbon emissions to half the level of previous editions in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Advertisement

As well as the "eco-friendly" village that includes low-carbon building materials, organisers are mostly relying on temporary stadiums or renovated old ones, instead of building new venues.

Only two new permanent venues will be used during the Games.

Meat products have also been reduced on menus at the village and at sports venues, with the temporary stadium hosting the skateboarding and BMXing at Place de la Concorde set to be 100-percent vegetarian.