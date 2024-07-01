PODCAST: With France's far right at the gates of power, will French voters let them in?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to try and digest the latest from the French elections.

We're discussing the results from round one of voting, what they really mean and what we can expect in the second round of voting on Sunday.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below

We're looking at why everyone is suddenly talking about 'triangulaires' and why they could be decisive in the second round, and we're also exploring the four possible outcomes of the second round, and what they all mean.

And with the far-right out in front we're talking a more detailed look at their policy of 'French preference' and their plan for dual nationals, and what this all means for foreigners living in France.

