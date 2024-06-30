When can we expect France's second-round election results on Sunday?

Advertisement

France is currently holding snap parliamentary elections, the first round of voting was on June 30th and the second - and decisive - round is on Sunday, July 7th.

So when can we expect the results and what do they all mean?

Results time

If you're used to following elections in the UK or the US, you might be planning an all-night watch party following the results being declared for each area.

France is not like that - on Sunday polls close at 8pm and then immediately a preliminary result is announced.



These are sometimes described as exit polls, but they're not - what they are is sample results from carefully selected constituencies, worked out according to a complicated formula.



But the important thing about them is that they are usually very accurate - so basically we will know the result at 8pm on Sunday.

Counting, however, continues all night at polling stations across the country - but the results are not released on an area-by-area basis. Instead the Interior Ministry tallies all the results and then releases the full and final totals some time on Monday, usually in the morning.

These usually differ by a few percent from the provisional totals, but the final result has never (so far) been different to the result given at 8pm.

What do the results mean?

These are parliamentary elections so people are voting in each constituency (circonscription) for their local representative in the French parliament (the Assemblée nationale).

France has 577 constituencies - in the first round 79 candidates got more than 50 percent of the total votes cast, so they were elected outright. The other 498 constituencies went to a second round, and these are the results that we will get on Sunday night.

Once the results are in, we then do some speedy maths to work out if any of the parties have reached the magic number of 289 seats, which would give them an absolute majority in parliament.

If no party gets 289 seats, then fun and games begin with attempts to build coalitions and alliances between the parties.

READ ALSO Coalition, resignation or shared rule: The possible outcomes of France's snap elections

Current polling puts the far-right Rassemblement National strongly in the lead and they are therefore likely to be the biggest party in parliament after this vote - the question is whether they will win enough votes for an outright majority or not.

A party that wins a majority gets to nominate a candidate for prime minister - if there is no majority then deals get made with the job of PM one of the key bargaining tools. Either way it seems likely that current PM Gabriel Attal will be losing his job.

Attal's boss however - and the man who called these elections - stays in post. Because these are parliamentary elections and not residential elections Emmanuel Macron remains the president, whatever the results look like on Sunday.

The French Senate also stays in its current composition, as Senate elections are held on a different timetable.

The French Senate also stays in its current composition, as Senate elections are held on a different timetable.