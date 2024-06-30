Advertisement

Paris

Three killed in light aircraft crash on motorway outside Paris

AFP/The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 30 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024 19:54 CET
This photograph shows a flashing light with a sign reading police on a police car, in southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Three people were killed on Sunday when their light aircraft crashed onto a motorway east of Paris, the police and gendarmerie said.

No car was hit in the crash of the plane onto the A4 motorway in Noisiel east of Paris which appeared to have been caused by the aircraft hitting an electric power cable, said a police source, asking not to be named, adding that the road had been blocked in both directions.

The crash reportedly occurred around 4pm on Sunday, according to regional news outlet Ouest France, with both lanes of the motorway expected to remain closed until at least 7pm.

This story will be updated with more information to come.

More

#Paris

