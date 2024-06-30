Three killed in light aircraft crash on motorway outside Paris

Advertisement

No car was hit in the crash of the plane onto the A4 motorway in Noisiel east of Paris which appeared to have been caused by the aircraft hitting an electric power cable, said a police source, asking not to be named, adding that the road had been blocked in both directions.

The crash reportedly occurred around 4pm on Sunday, according to regional news outlet Ouest France, with both lanes of the motorway expected to remain closed until at least 7pm.

This story will be updated with more information to come.