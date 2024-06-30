Thousands protest transphobia for Pride March in French capital

Advertisement

Organisers claimed 110,000 people were present while police put the figure at 85,000.

The mostly young crowd gathered from midday at the working-class district of Porte de la Villette, chanting slogans such as "vote for our rights", "put some glitter in your life" and "the struggle is my pride".

"Against transphobia: transolidarity" was inscribed on the banner at the head of the procession.

"Until now, we've been suffering from ignorance, but now it's direct hatred," said Anais Perrin-Prevelle, director of the OUTrans group.

"In 2024, there was an unprecedented anti-trans campaign," she added, citing in particular the publication of the book "Transmania", which has been branded as transphobic by transgender activists.

Organised on the eve of early parliamentary elections, where the far-right RN party is a favourite, the Pride March serves as a platform for political slogans and speeches against those opposed to LGBTQ rights.

"Pride is a celebration, but before the celebration there is rioting, anger, in a very serious social and political context," said Mimi, co-president of the trans support association Acceptess-T.

Two sisters aged 16 and 20 from Normandy, who chose to remain anonymous due to their mother's concerns, said: "In our small town, it's difficult to come out as lesbian, but here we feel surrounded and safe. This is our first march, and we want to demand our rights, which are under threat."

With colourful floats, a percussion concert, and a London-style bus from the Act-up association, the march reached Place de la Republique in the late afternoon.

Demonstrators observed three minutes of silence for those who have died of AIDS.

There was only one altercation, between the march's security service and far-right activists at the start of the march.

According to a police source, no one was injured.