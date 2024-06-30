On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Full election results - France goes to the polls on Sunday and provisional results will be published on Sunday evening. On Monday, however, the Interior Ministry releases the full and final results for all constituencies from round one. We're only half-way through, however, there's another week of campaigning to get through yet before round two on Sunday.

You can follow all the latest election news HERE or sign up to receive by email our bi-weekly election breakdown. We will also be releasing a special edition of the Talking France podcast on Monday.

Household bills – Gas prices are set to rise 12 percent for an estimated 10 million French households that use gas to heat their homes. Even accounting for this latest increase – July’s prices will still be 3.5 percent lower than they were in January.

Savings plan – A new green savings scheme reserved for under 21s becomes available from July 1st. Parents can open and pay into these accounts for their children, up to a maximum of €22,950.

France v Belgium - France take on Belgium in the last 16 of the Euro 2024 men's football tournament. You can therefore expect to hear a lot of Belgian jokes if you're in France.

Tuesday

Tour de France – After the first three stages in Italy, the 2024 Tour de France crosses the Alpine border into France itself, with the fourth stage finishing in Valloire at the end of a 139km mountainous run, featuring the brutal Col du Galibier. The pass the cyclists will ride only reopened to traffic on Wednesday, June 26th, because of snow...

Election round two candidates - on Wednesday the official lists will be released of all the candidates who will be standing in round two of the parliamentary elections (basically all those who made it out of round one, minus any who have decided to withdraw). By this date, the posters of losing candidates should have been removed from the election billboards.

Thursday

British ballot – Britain decides its next government on July 4th, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised many back in May by calling a summer election. Polling takes place on Thursday with the results expected in the early hours of Friday. This election marks the first time that all Brits living in France have been eligible to vote in the UK after the scrapping of the '15-year rule'.

US celebrations – Americans celebrate Independence Day

Friday

Schools’ out – Most schools in France break-up for the long summer holidays after classes on July 5th. Some finish on Saturday, July 6th, if there are Saturday morning classes. You can expect roads to be busier than usual on Friday evening, especially heading out of cities, as families head off on their summer holidays.

Saturday

Traffic jams – Expect ‘very difficult’ conditions on French roads, as the first batch of summer holidaymakers take to the autoroutes. Roads watchdog Bison Futé has issued a nationwide ‘red’ travel status for major routes heading in the direction of holiday resorts.

Olympic Games – France’s athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games are announced. The Paralympics team will be announced on July 10th.

Sunday

Election – the French electorate head back to the polls for the second round of voting in the snap parliamentary elections. Early results will be revealed at about 8pm. You can follow all the latest HERE.

Car laws – All new cars sold in the EU from July 7th must be equipped with an intelligent speed control system known as Adaptation Intelligente de Vitesse (AIV) these are intended to ensure vehicles automatically adhere to local speed limits.