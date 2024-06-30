French far-right lead after first round of pivotal French elections

The preliminary results showed the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party well in the lead with 34.5 percent of the votes.

They were followed by the alliance of leftist parties, called the Nouveau Front Populaire on 28.1 percent, Macron's centrist group Ensemble on 20.3 percent, and the centre-right Les Republicains party on 10.2 percent.

Smaller parties such as the non-aligned left-wing (divers gauche) took 1.8 percent of the vote and the non-aligned centre (UDI and divers cente) party took 1.4 percent.

Early projections suggest that RN and its allies could win between 230 and 280 seats in parliament - making them the largest party but falling just short of the 289 required for a majority. However, these projections are estimates.

After the results were released, Macron called for a "broad democratic alliance" against the far-right.

"Faced with the Rassemblement National, the time has come for a broad, clearly democratic and republican alliance for the second round," he said in a statement.

He also said that the high turnout in the first round spoke of "the importance of this vote for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation."

What next after the first round of voting?

Several polling institutes estimated that voter participation was the highest for a parliamentary election in 40 years.

Turnout was estimated to be between 67.5 percent and 69.7 percent, notably higher than the 47.5 percent seen during the first round of the 2022 parliamentary elections.

France's longtime far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Sunday voters needed to give her National Rally (RN) an absolute majority in the second round of parliamentary elections so party chief Jordan Bardella can become premier.

"We need an absolute majority for Jordan Bardella to be appointed Prime Minister by Emmanuel Macron in eight days' time.

"The French have unequivocally shown their desire to turn the page on seven years of contemptuous, corrosive power. However, nothing is certain and the second round will be decisive," she said.

The far-right's Jordan Bardella said: "The French people have handed down a clear verdict."

Bardella said he wanted to be the prime minister "of all French" who is respectful of the constitution in a "cohabitation" with President Emmanuel Macron, but "uncompromising".

Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the Nouveau Front Populaire leftist alliance said on Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance had suffered a "heavy and indisputable" defeat in snap polls and urged French people to vote against the far-right.