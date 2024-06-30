Heatwaves, Paris wages and summer travel: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Coming to a road in France near you soon – a summer holiday tailback… From strike action to Olympic disruption, via ‘black days’ on the roads and the €49 rail pass, here’s a look ahead to what to expect if you’re travelling to, from or within France in summer 2024.

Travel to France: What to expect on roads, rails and airports this summer

Temperatures may well have dipped a bit by the time you read this – but France does get hot in the summer and officials regularly issue weather alerts when heatwaves strike – so how dangerous are sizzling days in France? And how can you keep safe?

Explained: How dangerous are French heatwaves?

Heatwaves also bring with them insects - especially mosquitoes. In France these now come in types; the 'classic' European mosquito and new arrival from Asia the Tiger Mosquito. Both produce very annoying itchy bites, so what are the best ways to get rid of them?

Are anti-mosquito apps really worth using in France?

The higher-paying jobs are heavily concentrated in the French capital, but set against that is the high cost of living – especially the cost of renting or buying a home. So how much do you need to be paid to be considered a ‘high-earner’ in Paris? Turns out, it’s complicated…

What is considered a good salary in Paris?

They’re small and don’t go very fast, but they’re also cheap, easy to park and can be driven by teenagers and people who don’t have a driving licence - welcome to the world of France’s ‘voitures sans permis’.

Meet France’s tiny cars that you don’t need a licence to drive

As you know, we try to avoid elections, here. But sometimes, it’s unavoidable, like this article clarifying a group of people who sound like something out of a Monty Python film … But the ni-nis could end up determining the course of France’s parliamentary elections.

Who are France’s ni-ni people?

Speaking of elections - you can follow all the latest election news (including from Sunday's first round of polling) HERE, and we will also explain the peculiarities of the French electoral system and what happens next. We will be producing a special episode of the Talking France podcast on Monday.