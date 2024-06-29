Inside France: France's dark political waters and Kylian Mbappé's mask

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Ridiculous to terrifying, no sublime

The French election campaign that began with farce just three weeks ago (remember Eric Ciotti locking himself in his office?) is now veering into very dark waters indeed.

The polls show the far-right Rassemblement National steadily extending its lead, while the party itself has rolled out some horrifying policies, including legalised discrimination against non-French citizens and the creation of a second-class citizen status for dual nationals.

How would 'French preference' hurt foreigners in France?

Several of the most likely outcomes to the election have never happened under France's Fifth Republic, and the French are now reduced to picking over obscure points of the constitution to try and figure out what happens after July 7th.

A true low point came on Thursday when a row broke out over who really controls the French armed forces - the president or the prime minister. France, let's not forget, is a nuclear power and one of the leading military forces in Europe.

Talking France

We're looking at the election latest, and the uncharted waters that France is heading into, in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast - as well as deconstructing a proposed crackdown on second homes. Listen here or on the link below.

Breaking news

'Interesting' political times mean no rest for the wicked, or for journalists - we will of course be covering all the latest on Sunday evening.

How to follow all the election latest this weekend

Going French

Popping over to the other side of the Channel for a moment - please do enjoy this absolutely deranged attempt at a campaign advert from the Conservative party, claiming lthat Labour's Angela Rayner would 'make the UK like France' . . . followed by hundreds of comments saying "that sounds great, let's do this". I don't think that's quite what they intended.

And it's true, French workers do have it pretty good.

The perks and benefits that workers in France enjoy

Man in the mask

The other big story in France this week is of course Kylian Mbappé's mask (worn to protect his broken nose sustained in an earlier Euro 2024 match) which has provoked much comment and many jokes.

Here's a spoof version of the sports paper L'Equipe wondering what else he might be getting up to in that mask (rugby fans may have to look away from the blurb at the top of the page).

France next take on Belgium, so expect many jokes since the Belgians are the people that the French most love to mock.

