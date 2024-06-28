How to follow all the latest French election news this weekend

Advertisement

France is holding snap parliamentary elections. Most French elections are held on a fixed cycle, but these are different - they were called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party's humiliating losses at the European elections at the start of June.

They came as a surprise to the French, and even to some senior members of the president's own party.

These elections are parliamentary elections - known as les législatives in French - and they determine the make-up of the French parliament and crucially the nature of the next government. The winning party gets to nominate the prime minister, but Macron will remain the president.

Why are they important?

Apart from the surprise factor, these elections are attracting worldwide attention because of who might win.

Current polling shows a strong lead for the far-right Rassemblement National party led by Marine Le Pen. If the party gains an absolute majority it would be able to nominate a prime minister - giving France a far-right PM for the first time since the Vichy occupation in World War II.

The RN party are also strongly anti-EU and even the possibility of them being in power is already provoking near-panic in Brussels.

Then there's the fact that both they and the second-placed group (the alliance of leftist parties known as Nouveau Front Populaire) have somewhat vague economic plans, leading to turmoil on the stock markets.

When are they happening?

Like almost all French elections, these take place over two rounds - round one of voting is on Sunday, June 30th followed by round two a week later on July 7th. Preliminary results for each round will be available on Sunday evening from 8pm.

How do I follow them?

