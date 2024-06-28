Advertisement

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about the Bordeaux wine festival

James Harrington
Published: 28 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024 16:40 CET
Workers set up for the Bordeaux wine festival - there's little danger of running out of wine during the four-day event. Photo by PATRICK BERNARD / AFP

Bordeaux is a name synonymous with wine - and the city holds a four-day festival every summer celebrating all things grape-related.

You’ll find the four-day celebration of all things viticultural and oenological (yes, that is a word) in Bordeaux this weekend.

The festival runs from June 27th to June 30th and takes place on the left bank of the River Garonne, between Pont de Pierre and Hangar 14, in the shadow of the masts of a number of tall ships – including the Belem, which recently transported the Olympic Flame across the Mediterranean, from Greece to Marseille.

Along the quays of the Garonne, winegrowers and merchants welcome visitors to various pavilions for tasting stops taking in the gamut of white, red, rosé, claret and crémant… from the wines of Médoc, via Bordeaux whites, the various Côtes, reds (of course), Saint-Emilion, Pomerol and more.

You can even attend a class of the Bordeaux Wine School.

To help wash down all that wine, a number of food producers and artisan food trucks are also on site.

Go on Friday or Saturday evening and you could catch an epic drone show over the river, they do it every year (with a wine theme of course) and it's pretty spectacular.

 

The good news is that the festival is free to enter – though if you want to sample a wine or two, or more, you’ll need a tasting pass.

That costs €23, and should be bought on site or online, here – but it comes with a free glass, which you may find useful for all that tasting.

