Everything you need to know about the Bordeaux wine festival

Advertisement

You’ll find the four-day celebration of all things viticultural and oenological (yes, that is a word) in Bordeaux this weekend.

The festival runs from June 27th to June 30th and takes place on the left bank of the River Garonne, between Pont de Pierre and Hangar 14, in the shadow of the masts of a number of tall ships – including the Belem, which recently transported the Olympic Flame across the Mediterranean, from Greece to Marseille.

Along the quays of the Garonne, winegrowers and merchants welcome visitors to various pavilions for tasting stops taking in the gamut of white, red, rosé, claret and crémant… from the wines of Médoc, via Bordeaux whites, the various Côtes, reds (of course), Saint-Emilion, Pomerol and more.

Advertisement

You can even attend a class of the Bordeaux Wine School.

To help wash down all that wine, a number of food producers and artisan food trucks are also on site.

Go on Friday or Saturday evening and you could catch an epic drone show over the river, they do it every year (with a wine theme of course) and it's pretty spectacular.

500 drones viendront de nouveau illuminer le ciel bordelais les 28 et 29 juin pour @bordeauxfetelevin 🍷✨ Un nouveau spectacle dédié au monde du vin qui vous mettra des étoiles dans les yeux 🚀



Plus d'infos sur https://t.co/Sza6qfpAMR pic.twitter.com/C3PwBrdeNW — Bordeaux Fête le Vin (@BordeauxFeteVin) June 3, 2024

The good news is that the festival is free to enter – though if you want to sample a wine or two, or more, you’ll need a tasting pass.

That costs €23, and should be bought on site or online, here – but it comes with a free glass, which you may find useful for all that tasting.