Americans in France: Shifting political landscapes and buying a French home

We are living through historic times in France. The far-right secured over 31 percent of the vote during the European elections, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call snap parliamentary elections.

The three main camps - Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National, Macron's centrists, and the left-wing coalition (Nouveau Front Populaire) - vying for seats in the Assemblée Nationale all have very different visions of what life in France should look like for foreigners.

Of the three groups, an RN victory would likely cause the biggest upheaval to life in France for Americans living here, considering the party made its name as an anti-immigration party and its latest leaflet suggests that nothing has changed. "Drastically reduce legal and illegal immigration and deport foreign criminals" remains listed as one of the key priorities for the party.

We reached out to readers to hear about their thoughts on Macron's surprising decision to call snap elections. Many said they were worried. One anonymous respondent said they were concerned they would "become unwelcome in France".

While I am very frustrated that I cannot vote in this election - only those who hold French nationality (including dual nationals) will be able to vote on June 30th and July 7th - I would like to believe that the 2024 will not be the first year France gets a far right government since World War II.

Aside from the ongoing political crisis, there is an important date coming up for people who own property in France. If you did not fill out the property tax declaration form in 2023, then you likely will need to this year.

The gist is that the document helps inform French tax authorities whether or not to charge you the taxe d'habitation. The deadline for the property declaration form is 11.59pm on June 30th, and to make life easier, we've put together a guide on how to fill it out, plus helpful vocab.

As for those who would like to own property in France one day, luckily there are no official rules in France against non French-citizens purchasing property, neither is there any requirement to be resident in the country.

In practice, there are a number of challenges foreigners face when buying French property, especially if they need a mortgage. These are some of the challenges you might run into when attempting to buy property in France.

If you have been through the process of buying a French home, then feel free to offer some of your advice to fellow Americans who may be interested in following in your footsteps.

