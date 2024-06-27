Advertisement

Living in France For Members

What are anti-mosquito apps and are they worth using in France?

James Harrington
James Harrington - [email protected]
Published: 27 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024 15:28 CET
What are anti-mosquito apps and are they worth using in France?
Tiger mosquitoes. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

Anti-mosquito smartphone apps are something of a summer hit in France – but how sound is the science behind them?

Advertisement

Summer in France is mosquito season. The insistent high-pitched biting pests can be a huge frustration on sultry evenings, and are a major source of revenue for pharmacists and supermarkets selling repellents, creams and insecticide sprays, to those unfortunates who provide a tasty snack for the itch-inducing insects.

Recently, efforts to prevent mosquito attacks have moved into the app sphere. A number of smartphone applications are available that claim to repel mosquitoes by emitting low-frequency sounds from the phone’s speaker. 

READ ALSO: How to prevent the spread of tiger mosquitoes in France

The idea isn’t new. And it is based on actual science. France’s Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale (Inserm) said that the apps are intended to, “imitate the sound waves produced by the wing beats of … dragonflies. Female mosquitoes, which bite humans, would be repelled by this sound”.

Advertisement

So far, so good. The theory seems sound enough. 

READ ALSO: ‘Put a drop of detergent in the water’ - How to deal with mosquitoes in France?

But there’s a problem. 

“The [sound]waves that could possibly be heard by female mosquitoes are too powerful to be reproduced by a smartphone,” Inserm went on to say.

Possibly to cover themselves, the Anti-moustique insecticide app, available on the App Store, states in its own description: “It has not been scientifically proven that low-frequency sounds can help repel mosquitoes. For this reason, this app should be considered a joke app”.

READ ALSO Life in France: 5 plants that (allegedly) repel mosquitoes

According to Inserm, experts advise against this type of app, “at best because they are useless, at worst because they can provide a false sense of protection”, leading users to neglect other – rather more effective – approaches to protecting themselves from bites.

Anti-mosquito advice

When it comes to repelling the horrible little bastards, the French government does have some official advice.

The main thing is to have as little stagnant water around as possible - since this is where mosquitoes breed.

This includes regularly emptying vases, flower pots, as well as watering cans and pots. If you want to collect rainwater, you could cover water butts with mosquito nets or fabric to keep the mosquitoes from getting inside.

To protect yourself, try to wear long, loose and light-coloured clothing, and use a good quality insect repellent. You might also consider wearing a mosquito net head gear.

A plethora of products exist on the market, from machines that also produce the mosquito repelling noise to scented candles or smoke coils, most of these have at at least some effect, but are unlikely to keep the mossies away entirely.

More

#Living in France #Environment

Comments (1)

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

Gary & Karen Lowe 2024/06/27 17:30
I just posted a comment RE the article about the current heat wave and puzzlement over the non-use of screens on windows and doors. Ah, but here we have the “solution” RE mosquitos! Hoping to be enlightened in terms of an Occam’s Razor approach to the problem. That is, screens r a bit more retro and effective than some app. I know, many folks live in homes/flats with wonderful large windows. Still it seems to us that covering one of those still allow an occupant to open up that one screened window to the cool of the morning w/o inviting mosquitos in. Just wondering and also frustrated with having to b on guard against the little pests each evening.

See Also