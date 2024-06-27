French Word of the Day For Members
French Word of the Day: Volontiers
Here's a French word you will happily learn, despite it sometimes confusing English-speakers.
Why do I need to know volontiers?
Because sometimes you’re happy to do things, and you might want to say so.
What does it mean?
Volontiers – roughly pronounced voll-ON tee-ay – is an adverb that means with pleasure, gladly, readily or willingly.
However it can also mean ordinarily, or habitually.
What it doesn't mean, however, is volunteers. If you want to talk about being a volunteer the more common term is bénévole, although you may also hear volontaire.
Use it like this
C’est un film que je reverrais volontiers – that’s a film I’d happily watch again.
Il est volontiers satisfait de lui-même – he’s pleased with himself.
Elle reste volontiers des heures sans parler – she’ll happily go hours without speaking
