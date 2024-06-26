French property tax declaration deadline approaches

Advertisement

Tax declaration season is almost done in France.

Income tax deadlines have passed, and the final date for submitting the property tax the déclaration d’occupation (sometimes referred to as déclaration des biens immobiliers) is on Sunday, June 30th, at 11.59pm (France time) if you are declaring online.

Everyone who owns property in France, even if they live in another country, should complete the declaration for all properties they own in France, whether it’s their main home, used a second home, or is rented out.

It applies to both French people and foreigners. The good news is that this is not an annual task – if you completed the declaration last year, you have nothing to do this year if your situation has not changed.

The form concerns property that you owed on January 1st 2024, so if you have bought a property since then, you do not need to complete the form until next year.

If you are using the paper form, it must arrive at the tax office by Monday, July 1st. It is advised to send the form by registered mail (lettre recommandé) so you can demonstrate when it was sent.

Failure to complete the declaration by the deadline can lead to a fine of €150 per property, and also to you being sent an 'estimated' tax bill, which may be higher than what you truly owe.